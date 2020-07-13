The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Can Covid-Free New Zealand Begin New Normal in Closed World

Three months and five days ago, New Zealand entered Level 4 detention less than a month after its first case. Now Covid-Free what happens?

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JULY 14, 2020 08:28
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Three months and five days ago, New Zealand entered Level 4 detention less than a month after its first Covid-19 case. The plan was to defeat the virus by cutting the chain of transmission.
To this end, the government has developed an intelligent and effective fear-of-war campaign: "United against Covid 19", in which victims have been claimed and all New Zealanders had to participate in "the team of 5,000,000".
All the directives were known and, in many countries, a variant was used: social distancing, self-isolation, more closed societies, restricted internal circulation and closed borders.
Where will the new measures lead New Zealand
These measures have undoubtedly helped stop the disease, for which the government deserves considerable recognition. It is even more important that the central wage subsidy has been well designed: advance payment and application to all, essentially all employees in eligible jobs.
Gaming companies that are among the hardest hit can now regain some normality. Despite the hit on the highstreets, the New Zealand casinos still flourished online hitting record-breaking numbers, peaking in March.
As long as border restrictions are in place, New Zealand's SkyCity casinos in Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton will be among the first in the world to resume operations without requiring social distance in their gaming plans or elsewhere.
SkyCity Entertainment Group was pleased with the government's confirmation that New Zealand would go on COVID-19 at midnight June 8 to lift meeting restrictions and meet requirements. physical move for all businesses.
Coming back to a new normality
What had been planned in New Zealand from the start was much better designed than the overly bureaucratic and complicated system in Australia. There is and always will be a sharp increase in the unemployment rate, but this increase will no doubt be much less than it would have been otherwise.
However, until then and should a second wave of Covid sees us all be thrown into a post-apocalyptic Mad Max-like world and New Zealand becomes the beacon of civilization, we cannot live this way forever. Are their reasonable changes to adapt to, or is it a case of wait and see? Let’s not forget, no independent report or investigation has taken place, little is known of this virus, no one can confirm that it will be a new strain of flu to remain amongst the human life cycle.
The only certainty is that is now becomes political chess and no-one wants to take the first move whilst the clock ticks on.
But if the past two weeks of border repression and mismanagement have told us anything, the public appetite for the risk of reintroducing Covid is practically non-existent.
find itself in a Dead End with no Covid



