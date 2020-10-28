Cole is the founder and owner of the film production company, Argonaut MG. He revealed that acting in Hollywood films from an early age taught him movie-making, editing, writing, and also gave a better grasp over film production. In Cole’s short journey in the entertainment industry, he has featured in many big projects alongside leading artists of the current generation. Be it as an actor or a film producer; Cole is known to deliver exceptional results in every project he signs up for.

Cole moved to LA to make a name in the entertainment business and expand his network. Having been inclined towards all things creative, picking up the camera, shooting, editing, and even acting has seemed effortless to Cole. As he learned more, he came closer to understanding the fact that he was meant for the entertainment industry and that his decision to make a foray into film production was wise indeed.

Carter’s quest to walk on the creative path led him to launch Argonaut MG, which now has three films in development and 2 in the pre-production phase. The young producer is even in talks with Netflix for several upcoming projects. Cole has established Argonaut MG as a household name. He aims to make movies that will become a global phenomenon.

Through different characters that he has played on screen, he believes he has learned how to keep himself grounded, not give up quickly, and hone his skills as a seasoned film producer. He adds, “Acting has taught me to adapt to the world as and when it changes continually and also how every instance, good or bad, brings with itself an opportunity if viewed correctly.” For now, the producer extraordinaire is invested in creating groundbreaking cinema, while still entertaining people with his work through Argonaut MG.