The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Designer Vince Tomé Launches Exclusive Collection of Watch Designs for Athletes and Celebrities

Nothing reflects status and personality like a watch. Owning a classic timepiece is the epitome of sophistication and luxury.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 15:47
(photo credit: VINCE TOMÉ)
(photo credit: VINCE TOMÉ)
Nothing reflects status and personality like a watch. Owning a classic timepiece is the epitome of sophistication and luxury. A great watch reflects the inspiration and character of its designer. While many watch companies offer run of the mill designs, few are willing to push the envelope and offer their customers the exclusivity they are looking for. Vincent Michael Tome, popularly known as Vince Tome, is the founder of Vincénzö Collection. He is famous for designing opulent and stylish timepieces that have redefined luxury.
V​ince’s motivation is all about delivering exceptional quality timepieces for those who aren’t afraid to chase the lifestyle of their dreams. “When you are designing a watch, you have to design it with the wearer in mind. Are they powerful? Do they hold influence? You want to reflect that?” says Vince. “That is what makes watch design such a rare art form. It’s all about striking the perfect balance with each design.” 
“​A watch is the final piece of a great look,” explains Vince. “You should never compromise in this regard.” Vince takes his designs very seriously. He knows that designing an exclusive watch is an art form that cannot be mass-produced. Maintaining the idea that watches are often the defining part of anyone’s look, Vince focuses on styles that convey a simple intricacy lending to a powerful statement. 
Born in Royal Oak, MI, Vince now resides in Florida, where he runs his fashion and accessories company, Vincénzö Collection. “I have curated and created a collection specifically for entrepreneurs, influencers, athletes, and other power players,” says Vince. “This pushes us to offer cutting edge designs with a modern and minimalist flair. It’s about crafting an artistic masterpiece.” While the collection includes items ranging from luxurious accessories to his world-famous smart wallet, Vince’s watches are the most sought after best-sellers.
Vincénzö Collection is not only turning heads, but it has become a household name. The company is crafting exclusive pieces that are built to last. With well-crafted bands, gold accents, and sleek designs, Vincénzö Collection presents watch design in its purest form. 


Tags design business art Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by