The agreement initiates new trade flows, business ideas, and movement of goods and services between the two nations. With it, many entrepreneurs and startups will be setting up new businesses in each other’s economic cities with an interest to leverage the new market opportunities, that up until three months ago was non-existent.

The UAE sits at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe and continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for individuals looking to establish their foothold in the region. The country’s strategic location, favourable tax and fiscal structure and cosmopolitan outlook has made it a popular business destination across the globe. Israel, on the other hand with its Silicon Wadi, mapping high-tech mapping cluster of companies, developing one of the best healthcare, security, and technology-based products is popularly known as the ‘Startup Nation’.

When it comes to ease of setting up a business in Dubai, it is ranked first in the region by the World Bank considering the regions’ well-established and time-tested laws of protecting investor rights.

USD 2,000 depending on the jurisdiction, nature of business, shareholders, residency options, and other business factors. Entrepreneurs also benefit from other conveniences, such as more accessible construction permits, improved minority investor protection, ease of paying taxes and efficient export and import procedures. The company incorporation costs in the UAE can start from as low asdepending on the jurisdiction, nature of business, shareholders, residency options, and other business factors. Entrepreneurs also benefit from other conveniences, such as more accessible construction permits, improved minority investor protection, ease of paying taxes and efficient export and import procedures.

The tax framework in the UAE is what appeals to business owners and entrepreneurs the most; there is no personal/income tax. Since the UAE Dirham is pegged with the American dollar, the fiscal environment is also very stable. Apart from that, talks are underway to sign a double tax treaty with Israel. This infers that if the company is based in the UAE and has made profits in another country, the taxes withheld by the country can be lowered due to the double tax avoidance treaty. Companies and individuals can also acquire a tax residency certificate after gaining residency.

The Normalisation of relations between the two countries is going to have a massive positive impact on the UAE and Israel’s trade relations; according to experts the annual trade between Israel and the UAE is expected to reach $4 billion complementing this will be the 1.25 million tourists that will flow between the two nations.

The bilateral treaty with Israel gives incentives and protection to investors who make investments in each other’s countries. Besides, the UAE has signed an investment protection treaty with Israel which strengthens economic ties, encourages competition and increases the attractiveness of investments between the two countries. The said treaty protects investments from non-commercial risks such as nationalisation, confiscation, judicial seizures, freezing assets, establishing licensed investments and transferring profits and revenues in convertible currencies.



Creative Zone, one of the largest business setup companies in Dubai, having advised over 44,000 business owners in 10 years, has this week helped establish Newme LLC (www.newme.ae), one of the first Israeli owned companies to be fully operational in the UAE., marking it as a first step towards the wider goal on enhancing the UAE-Israel business relations.



"We are excited about this new step for us as a company and the opportunity that this represents. There is immense opportunity between what is to come from this new agreement between Israel and the UAE. We look to play our part in bridging the two nations’ business communities”, said Ido Ben Shahar, Managing Partner, Newme



"With the political and economic borders open, it allows for free movement of goods, services and investments as well as immense potential for tourism exchange between Israel and the UAE” added Adib Zaher,

Co-Founder, Newme.



"It was an absolute pleasure to have assisted Newme LLC, setup their operations in the UAE, as their business setup advisory firm. We are privileged to lead the way forward in supporting Israeli investors setup in the UAE, and we look forward to assisting many more corporations looking to take part of the UAE’s economic landscape. We truly believe that the UAE is one of the best places to setup a new business considering the many benefits and flexibilities it offers foreign investors” concluded Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone.



