How Poland and its Love of Gaming has Entered Schools

Poland Becomes First Global Government to Recognize Video Gaming as Literature for School Education
Spidor, member of ISFE, which represents the video game industry in Poland, announced that the video game "This War of Mine" will be included in the official playlist for the next academic year 2020/2021. Students in Poland are available free of charge to support teaching in sociology, ethics, philosophy and history.Dominika Urbanska-Galanciak, director of Spidor, said: “For the first time in history, a video game has been added to the recommended playlist for schools. The Ministry of Education along with the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said they are pleased to support and fully recognize the important role of the video game industry in terms of culture, innovation, creativity and even education. This is a great example of how video games can support education by raising important ethical questions through a simple narrative of telling stories. "" Simon Little, CEO of ISFE, said: "It is extremely exciting to see how a European government recognizes the value of video games for education. Video games are an integral part of our 21st century society and offer huge benefits, especially when done right. Defining in a school where it has been shown to increase student engagement and performance, develop team spirit, problem solving and mental alertness . "The game "This War of Mine", developed by the 11-bit studios in Warsaw, is inspired by the conflicts in the Balkans and the player is forced to make moral decisions in order to obtain food, medicine and medicine. Coat. The title has been praised by the Washington Post, The World, The Guardian and other prestigious media around the world.One issue has arisen from this and questions are being asked of where this gaming could lead to, especially with the rise in online gambling, given that the lockdown did see a rise in the number of online subscriptions by players. The top sites that are open to players in Poland can be found at this site.In Poland gambling is legal and now the Covid crisis is calming down, Century Casinos, Inc. has announced that its gaming empire, in which the company holds a 66.6% stake, has reopened eight of its casinos today.Casinos in Poland were officially closed from March 13, 2020. This was to comply with all quarantine measures imposed on the people by the Polish government to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The rules that revoke the casino exclusion include social separation practices and better health and safety protocols."We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and team members to our Polish casinos," said Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-CEO of Century Casinos. "This is a first step, but very important, for our company to return to normal operations," concluded Haitzmann and Hoetzinger.What is the Legal definition of "gaming"
What legal elements are required for an activity to be considered a game?
In general, four categories of activities under the Polish Gaming Law are considered to be "gaming":
- Playing for profit
- To bet with chance
- Card games
- Slot machine games