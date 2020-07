How Poland and its Love of Gaming has Entered Schools

Playing for profit

To bet with chance

Card games

Slot machine games

Spidor, member of ISFE , which represents the video game industry in Poland, announced that the video game "This War of Mine" will be included in the official playlist for the next academic year 2020/2021. Students in Poland are available free of charge to support teaching in sociology, ethics, philosophy and history.Dominika Urbanska-Galanciak, director of Spidor, said: “For the first time in history, a video game has been added to the recommended playlist for schools. The Ministry of Education along with the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said they are pleased to support and fully recognize the important role of the video game industry in terms of culture, innovation, creativity and even education. This is a great example of how video games can support education by raising important ethical questions through a simple narrative of telling stories. ""Simon Little, CEO of ISFE, said: "It is extremely exciting to see how a European government recognizes the value of video games for education. Video games are an integral part of our 21st century society and offer huge benefits, especially when done right. Defining in a school where it has been shown to increase student engagement and performance, develop team spirit, problem solving and mental alertness . "The game "This War of Mine", developed by the 11-bit studios in Warsaw, is inspired by the conflicts in the Balkans and the player is forced to make moral decisions in order to obtain food, medicine and medicine. Coat. The title has been praised by the Washington Post, The World, The Guardian and other prestigious media around the world.One issue has arisen from this and questions are being asked of where this gaming could lead to, especially with the rise in online gambling, given that the lockdown did see a rise in the number of online subscriptions by players. The top sites that are open to players in Poland can be found at this site In Poland gambling is legal and now the Covid crisis is calming down, Century Casinos, Inc. has announced that its gaming empire, in which the company holds a 66.6% stake, has reopened eight of its casinos today.Casinos in Poland were officially closed from March 13, 2020. This was to comply with all quarantine measures imposed on the people by the Polish government to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The rules that revoke the casino exclusion include social separation practices and better health and safety protocols."We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and team members to our Polish casinos," said Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-CEO of Century Casinos. "This is a first step, but very important, for our company to return to normal operations," concluded Haitzmann and Hoetzinger.What legal elements are required for an activity to be considered a game?In general, four categories of activities under the Polish Gaming Law are considered to be "gaming":Each category offers certain games of chance and certain criteria define them in more detail.For example, you might consider purchasing a product, service, or other proof of participation in the game to participate in a "promotional lottery", a popular game subtype used for promotional gifts.Games of skill are generally not considered games of chance. Polish authorities and courts typically manage games rigorously, combining elements of luck and skill. They argue that, even if only part of the match (for example one of its stadiums) is determined randomly, the outcome of the match is determined by the opportunity.Only games offering cash or hardware prizes are games of chance. If there is no prize or the prize is worthless, this game is outside the rules of the game. Slot machine games are an exception to this rule. If they are "organized for commercial purposes" and "random", they are still considered to be slot machine games, even if the player cannot win valuable prizes. Additional play time is also considered a reward if a game is classified as a slot machine. Prizes that are inherently worthless, but which can be exchanged for money or bought for money (for example, interchangeable items) are likely to be considered valuable. At the same time, the Polish regulator is currently hesitant to treat "card projects" as games of chance and claims that the laws on games of chance contain an exhaustive list of games of chance and that drawing fields do not say so not explicitly included.