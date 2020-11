Know the Process to Use the Term Insurance Calculator

For the convenience of the insurance buyers, the insurance providers offer a specifically designed tool known as term insurance calculator. The term insurance calculator can be used to estimate the premium amount one needs to pay to achieve the desired sum assured amount. This tool can be of great help for individuals who are planning to buy a term insurance policy.

As there is an extensive range of term insurance plans available in the market, with the help of a

term insurance calculator the insurance buyers can make an easy comparison of various plans. They can choose the best insurance as per their needs.

premium calculators to calculate e-premium that the policy buyers need to pay to purchase the term plan. Moreover, the policy buyers can also customize the calculator as per their needs.

With the right term insurance plan you can secure your family’s life even when you are not around. There are various online

How to use the Term Insurance Premium Calculator?

The usage of the term insurance calculator is very simple, one just needs to fill in the right information and can get the premium quotes within 10 minutes.

Follow these 3 simple steps to use the calculator:

: Enter the personal information like gender, date of birth, annual income, marital status, life cover, number of children you have, etc. You will also need to provide information regarding your smoking habits.

: After entering the personal information, you will need to enter the desired sum assured amount and for how many years you want the coverage.You will also need to mention how you would like your family to get money i.e as a monthly income or a one-time lump sum amount or monthly income.

Step 3

: Based on the detail-filled by you, the term insurance premium calculator shows the list of