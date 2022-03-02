Mali Levi, Lucy Aharish to lead L’Oréal’s anti-sexual harassment campaign

Actress and TV presenter Mali Levi, and journalist, actress and TV presenter Lucy Aharish were chosen in Israel to lead the Stand Up campaign, which is part of the global social agenda of the L’Oréal Paris brand, which aims to prevent sexual harassment in the public space and raise awareness of the phenomenon, as part of the brand's "feminine power" campaign.

The Stand Up campaign, which will air on International Women's Day on digital, social networks (Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok) and on a billboard on a giant screen in the heart of Tel Aviv (the Coliseum), is part of L’Oréal Paris' global social flagship program against sexual harassment in public spaces, with an emphasis on those standing by - and to give us all tools necessary to reduce the phenomenon.

Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning is leading the international campaign alongside other brand ambassadors like Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and more.

Actress Elle Fanning (Credit: PR)

The campaign was born out of the brand's social agenda advocating "female power" in light of studies around the world and in Israel, which have shown that the phenomenon is extremely prevalent and that women who are sexually harassed experience severe damage to their self-confidence and sense of self-worth.

In Israel, a long-term partnership was built with the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel. The campaign is being accompanied by the local hashtag #StopStandingBy.

To date, over 50,000 people have passed the designated training done by the association, and every year tens of thousands of men and women will go through it, from teenagers to entire workplaces.