Today, Rahul Saggu is a successful entrepreneur, a co-founder and chief operating officer at Modern-day Cannabis. He attended Wilfrid Laurier University where he earned a BA in economics. Throughout his university career and upon graduating, he continued working for one of Canada largest banks. At Wilfrid Laurier University he worked as a teller at CIBC for a year and a half. After graduating, I moved to Toronto and worked at RBC Waterpark Place as an Account Manager.

With his experience on Bay Street and the financial services industry, Rahul took his knowledge to specialize in a field that he has always had a passion for and joined the #1 Mortgage alliance team Canada, VINE Group, which is on pace to break the 1 billion Mark this year in volume. He is also an international leader within imarkets Live and currently has a team of roughly 100 people. Imarkets live the #1 home-based business in the world and the largest financial education platform on the planet.

IML teaches how to trade in the world’s largest financial markets and also show customers how to build and scale online businesses through drop shipping. When he was asked about his mission and how he came by this idea, He says “I’ve experienced

the power of real estate at a young age and wanted to help others experience the same. It’s been an honor doing what I love while building lifelong relationships along the way. When talking about what VINE Group offers, Rahul said “At VINE Group we offer our clients customized mortgage solutions based on their lifestyles and goals. Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, new to Canada or a seasoned investor- we work with over 65 lenders to ensure you are placed in a product that aligns with your future goals.

We are also experts when it forms to commercial financing. The majority of our team are former bankers, so we understand how banks view deals from a financing standpoint, increasing our chances for success. If you are looking for creative financing experts, look no further than VINE Group. We are a national firm with offices in

Vancouver and our head office located in Toronto. We have earned the position as Mortgage Alliance’s #1 team in Canada for 2017,2018, and 2019. Our motto is that “We

are in the people’s business; we just happen to do mortgages”. We firmly stand by that with every deal. “VINE Group has earned its reputation in the industry by providing the most honest and reliable advice to its clients. We believe trust is the most important thing in business, especially when transacting the biggest purchase in most people’s

lives. We are solution-oriented and creative financing experts who always go the extra mile for our clients” he says.

Rahul has always been a numbers guy and also loves giving back and empowering people with financial knowledge. He believes Empathy, trust, and genuineness is the cornerstone of success. His mission is to currently be in the top 1% of mortgage agents in the country and have a team of thousands around the world with his online business, making money directly from their cell phones and learning a lifelong skillset of trading.

One of his favourite quote by Steve Jobs; “When you grow up you tend to get told that the world is the way it is and your life is just to live your life inside the world. Try not to bash into the walls too much. Try to have a nice family life, have fun, save a little money. That’s a very limited life. Life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact: Everything around you that you called life is made up of people that were no smarter than you. And you can change it, you can influence it... Once you learn that will never be the same again.