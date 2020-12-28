Most Profitable Cryptocurrency Miners Released

FirstLine and PowerBox, the two mining rigs from ASICLine can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. The third product, Mining Container is a combination of as many as 40 FirstLine units. In addition to high hash rate power, these miners also enhance profitability by cutting down significantly on energy consumption.

FirstLine’s hash rate power for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero are 410 TH/s, 60 GH/s, 15 GH/s, and 3 MH/s respectively. The power consumption for this unit is 650 W only. An even more powerful hardware, PowerBox offers hash rates of 1250 TH/s, 180 GH/s, 45 GH/s, and 9MH/s for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero respectively. For this unit, the power consumption is 1800W. As already mentioned, these hash rates and power consumptions are currently unmatched in the global crypto industry and are not likely to be matched anytime soon.

Hash rate is the most important determinant of profitability in crypto mining. It can be defined as the computational power of a miner. In simple words, if a machine has a higher computing power, it is likely to find more solutions and hence, block rewards. This is why it is critical for the mining enthusiasts to use a hardware that gives them a competitive edge over others in terms of dealing with the requirements of successful mining. Being the main operating expense, power cost also has a direct impact on the profitability of crypto miners. Both these factors were carefully optimized by ASICLine to ensure guaranteed profit in quick time for the users.

Naturally, the extraordinary profit making potential of these miners have inspired many crypto enthusiasts to try out FirstLine and PowerBox. The super fast ROI offered by these units have impressed even the most seasoned mining experts. As far as the profit making potential is concerned, the figures are mind boggling to say the least.

Profit/month for FirstLine: $960.41 (Bitcoin), $4152.13 (Litecoin), $9037.26 (Ethereum), and $7071.24 (Monero)

Profit/month for PowerBox: $2942.46 (Bitcoin), $12.46K (Litecoin), $40.38 K (Ethereum), and $7071.24 (Monero) $21.15 K

Since the early days of cryptocurrency mining, its benefits have been enjoyed mostly by individuals with a high level of technological acumen. ASICLine is probably the first company that set out to change things around by making crypto mining accessible to all. Their mining rigs come pre-configured and one can start using them simply by plugging in and connecting the machine to the internet. With Linux based system and ASICLine software, all these miners offer a user-friendly interface. There is a common perception that crypto mining requires superfast internet connection. However, ASICLine miners can operate with a modest minimum internet speed of 10 KB/s, for both download as well as upload.

In order to venture into crypto mining, one needs to find out and join a mining pool. It may be defined as the pooling of resources by miners sharing their processing power over a network. According to their individual contribution towards finding a block, the rewards are split amongst the pool members. Joining a pool, however, generally entails an additional cost for the miners. Moreover, finding a trustworthy mining pool can be difficult, particularly for individuals that are new to the world of crypto mining. ASICLine addresses this concern by providing all its customers access to its own mining pool that has 0% fees.

In its efforts to make crypto mining more profitable for its customers, ASICLine covers the delivery and custom fees for all orders. The company also offers comprehensive product warranty covering all types of software or hardware issues other than external damage. All three ASICLine products are currently shipped all over the world, within a delivery time of just seven days. As of now, these products can be purchased using Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

The countdown has already started for the end of 2020, a year that will be remembered for the worst healthcare crisis faced by the current generation. However, many cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world will remember the year for a dramatic change in their fortunes, thanks to ASICLine.

It is difficult to predict whether digital currencies will experience any dramatic price gains in the year 2021. However, it can be said with confidence that crypto mining will continue to be a profitable venture, particularly for the rapidly growing pool of ASICLine users around the world.