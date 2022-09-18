ONE DUBNOV, Park Avenue’s standards in the heart of Jerusalem

An architectural marvel is building up in the heart of the upscale Talbiyeh neighborhood of the eternal city. The building structure brings together the modernity of its vertical lines and the authenticity of its materials, bringing into life a construction like no other in Jerusalem.

ONE DUBNOV amazed us.

Location

As the saying goes, “Location, Location, Location”. ONE DUBNOV has it all. First, it is located in the very center of Talbiyeh, the most charming residential area of Jerusalem. Furthermore, it is located on the famous Sherover Villa’s land, a landmark. On this very same property, Israeli and International dignitaries, distinguished visitors from around the world, and leading members of the Israeli government were among the usual guests. A peaceful retreat in the middle of the gold city.

(credit: 3D Labo)

One of a kind

In a 3,500 square feet lobby, a delicate and luxurious marble floor and the superb volumes are magnificently illuminated by the natural light of the interior patio. The developer did not leave a single detail out: from the elevator’s speed to the large parking spots everything has been thought over for the ultimate comfort of the residents. No less than 4 elevators will serve 24 unique apartments, each with its own large and stunning terrace or garden.

(credit: 3D Labo)

“Luxury is in each detail”

Wealthy individuals from around the world already acquired their piece of dream in this boutique building that will be guarded 24/7 like a New York luxury condo. According to our information, some buyers even closed without visiting the place, convinced that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet location, quality, luxury and more in one place. Besides, the discreet developer will keep no less than 5 apartments and will reside in the project. It says it all about its implication and conviction. By only walking around, it is easy to tell that we are not even close to the Israeli building standards in terms of quality and work organization.

Unique

Therefore, prices skyrocket in this unique project. Neither the ongoing crisis nor the strong Israeli shekel perturbated this ultra-luxury micro-market. According to the public records of the Ministry of Economy and Industry, buyers paid anywhere from 15 to 25 million shekels

to be part of the story. It will be no surprise to see the value of these apartments increase over time given the lack of similar properties in the area and the city.

Website

According to onedubnov.com, there are, to date, only 9 apartments left for sale. Among them, a magnificent penthouse with 360° views of Jerusalem.

All the apartments show very high standards: floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors, hardwood or marble flooring, smart-home systems and 8 feet-high interior doors among other details.

A dream comes true

The developer was not mistaken. “I am building the apartment that I was dreaming to find when I moved to Jerusalem. However, after years of vain research, I understood that it, simply, did not exist. I decided to build it myself.”

He probably did not do it without sacrificing higher potential profits and time than the usual Israeli developer. However, its extensive building experience and its unconditional love for Jerusalem and the project helped him win his bet.

