ONE DUBNOV, Park Avenue’s standards in the heart of Jerusalem

By CLAIRE ZELKOWICZ
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 10:25
(photo credit: Studio Aiko)
(photo credit: Studio Aiko)

An architectural marvel is building up in the heart of the upscale Talbiyeh neighborhood of  the eternal city. The building structure brings together the modernity of its vertical lines and  the authenticity of its materials, bringing into life a construction like no other in Jerusalem.  

ONE DUBNOV amazed us. 

Location 

As the saying goes, “Location, Location, Location”. ONE DUBNOV has it all. First, it is located  in the very center of Talbiyeh, the most charming residential area of Jerusalem.  Furthermore, it is located on the famous Sherover Villa’s land, a landmark. On this very  same property, Israeli and International dignitaries, distinguished visitors from around the  world, and leading members of the Israeli government were among the usual guests. A  peaceful retreat in the middle of the gold city.

(credit: 3D Labo) (credit: 3D Labo)

One of a kind 

In a 3,500 square feet lobby, a delicate and luxurious marble floor and the superb volumes  are magnificently illuminated by the natural light of the interior patio. The developer did not leave a single detail out: from the elevator’s speed to the large  parking spots everything has been thought over for the ultimate comfort of the residents.  No less than 4 elevators will serve 24 unique apartments, each with its own large and  stunning terrace or garden.

(credit: 3D Labo) (credit: 3D Labo)

“Luxury is in each detail” 

Wealthy individuals from around the world already acquired their piece of dream in this  boutique building that will be guarded 24/7 like a New York luxury condo. According to our  information, some buyers even closed without visiting the place, convinced that this was a  once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet location, quality, luxury and more in one place.  Besides, the discreet developer will keep no less than 5 apartments and will reside in the  project. It says it all about its implication and conviction. By only walking around, it is easy to  tell that we are not even close to the Israeli building standards in terms of quality and work  organization. 

Unique 

Therefore, prices skyrocket in this unique project. Neither the ongoing crisis nor the strong  Israeli shekel perturbated this ultra-luxury micro-market. According to the public records of  the Ministry of Economy and Industry, buyers paid anywhere from 15 to 25 million shekels  

to be part of the story. It will be no surprise to see the value of these apartments increase  over time given the lack of similar properties in the area and the city. 

Website

According to onedubnov.com, there are, to date, only 9 apartments left for sale. Among  them, a magnificent penthouse with 360° views of Jerusalem. 

All the apartments show very high standards: floor-to-ceiling windows, heated floors,  hardwood or marble flooring, smart-home systems and 8 feet-high interior doors among  other details. 

A dream comes true 

The developer was not mistaken. “I am building the apartment that I was dreaming to find  when I moved to Jerusalem. However, after years of vain research, I understood that it,  simply, did not exist. I decided to build it myself.” 

He probably did not do it without sacrificing higher potential profits and time than the usual  Israeli developer. However, its extensive building experience and its unconditional love for  Jerusalem and the project helped him win his bet.

This article was written in cooperation with Marga

