Online Tutoring and Its Significance in Modern Society

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 19, 2021 12:44
Due to the ongoing pandemic, academic institutions struggled with lockdowns and the educational system was entirely disrupted. This resulted in the search for online resources to keep students on the path to learning. As many students faced extreme difficulties with remote schooling, several sites began providing students with relevant helpful resources, regardless of where they were located or logging in from.
One of the major issues of online learning is that parents struggle with homeschooling. In addition, students require additional help with detailed queries on the topics they are currently learning and oftentimes don’t have the necessary support.
Online lectures 
Online lectures are challenging as having a virtual room full of students is a vastly different experience from a physical classroom full of people. Many other factors, ranging from having a bad internet connection to platform glitches, can make online lectures sub-optimal. A student can’t “raise a hand” when they have a question so they have to seek other resources in order to get the expert help they need.
Tutoring websites
Luckily for students, there are a plethora of online tutoring websites. Today, these sites connect students with tutors from all around the globe and, as an added benefit, they are available 24/7. Websites like Studypool and Bartleby have tutoring on a per question basis. Students post questions and get a suitable step by step solution for their queries. Studypool also has study guides and study notes which can also be beneficial to students stuck at home studying alone.
On other tutoring platforms such as AZ Tutoring, students can find tutors and schedule online tutoring sessions. This is closer to in-person tutoring where the tutor is available to the student for a window of time.
Endless learning opportunities
With online learning sites, students have endless opportunities to learn a new subject. Whether the student just wants to get a taste for a subject or do a full, deep dive into it, the sky’s the limit for what a student can learn.
Platforms like Skillshare and Masterclass have thousands of videos to learn from. These videos often feature industry experts sharing insider tips and these videos can be much more engaging than a typical school lecture.
Other great benefits
Online learning platforms have a huge advantage over traditional schooling -- they are much more affordable and don’t require applications or committing to several years of tuition. There is a vast amount of topics which students everywhere can benefit from. Also, these platforms cover non-traditional school subjects such as entrepreneurship, computer sciences, business administration, medical and nursing, python, and many others. 
As mentioned earlier, one of the greatest benefits of these platforms is that you can ask questions at any given time and get tutoring help in a matter of minutes, or you can search for a topic and find a video that explains it to you. This makes online learning much more efficient. These resources are not only indispensable to students who are stuck in crucial times on a particular topic, they can actually make learning more enjoyable.
And lastly, one other big benefit is that these platforms allow students to learn around their schedule. With many students juggling jobs and familiars, having the flexibility to learn on their own time can make all the difference for students to have a successful outcome at learning.
