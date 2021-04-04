Millions of Israelis travel to the US often for business or live in the US and fly to Israel regularly and many of them rent a car each time. Whether they want to visit some of the beautiful destinations that both countries have to offer, or they are interested in getting to their corporate meetings comfortably, driving a rental seems to be the most comfortable and practical way to do so. Are you one of them? If so, you may not be aware of the law changes in the US related to liability insurance and how they may affect you.

Not many people know that every rental car in the United States must have the minimum liability cover to a level prescribed by each state . Just as a motor vehicle owner has to compensate a third party for any personal injury or damage their vehicle causes, this equally applies to owners of rental car fleets. However, damage for which a hirer is responsible is not automatically covered; it is a matter between the renter and the vendor at the agency.

What is the Graves Amendment?

The Graves Amendment was signed into law by congress in 2005 as part of a major federal highway bill. It was sponsored by Rep. Sam Graves _ a Republican from Missouri_ and it prohibits liability against a rental car company unless the organization itself engages in criminal wrongdoing or is negligent.

In other words, the Amendment clearly states that rental companies shall not be liable under state law for damages incurred by renters. As a consequence, vicarious liability claims against car rental companies for third party injuries their customers cause are disallowed unless there is proof that the company’s negligence or actions contributed to those injuries.

Limiations to the Effectiveness of State-Prescribed Liability Cover

Most renters may be ignorant of the fact that rental cars are covered by a state minimum liability insurance. However this ignorance is compounded by the 2020 Graves Amendment ruling which indicates that if the renter had an accident and damaged someone else’s car, or injured another person, they may not be covered by the state minimum. For example, the rental company may cover the state minimum initially, though later could force the renter to indemnify the rental company. That is why renters who are aware that they could be responsible for the state minimum, are now choosing to buy an important coverage called Renter’s Contingent Liability Insurance (RCLI) which can act as the first insurance claimed upon in the event of liability related accident.

Understanding Rental Company Waivers

When planning a family holiday or a business trip in an unfamiliar town, renting a vehicle becomes an obvious and convenient solution. But, in general, as they sit behind the counter people are more interested in deciding which vehicle type or brand to choose than in reading (and understanding) the lengthy agreements and disclaimers they must sign. Clerks don’t make things easier either as they use acronyms most of us are not even familiar with such as CDW, CLW, SLP, PEC, PAI and so on. In the end, customers usually take the easy way out and purchase the damage waivers not realizing they may cost more than the basic hire.

Hopefully, the following paragraphs will help you feel more confident next time you are at a rental agency.

It is optional to purchase additional insurance at the counter. The company cannot refuse to rent a car unless the customer purchases their cover. However, it is also true that the agency has a right to see proof of alternate cover.

Bear in mind that purchasing additional insurance may duplicate what you already have.

That said, clients may already have sufficient existing coverage provided by their credit card or auto insurance to replace rental company waivers. When used for this purpose they become secondary insurance garnished with many provisions so there is more to it than simply using it.

Credit cards are not mandatory, although rental companies may use a different screening process and require a cash deposit. Customers should ask about the agency’s screening process to make sure it is complete in advance of the hire.

Know This Before Accepting a Waiver

On the one hand, agents know how to do the sweet talk and convince renters into accepting the waiver and, on the other hand, many renters fail to investigate cheaper options beforehand or are not aware of the limitations and costs of the waivers they are offered. Whichever the reason, there’s plenty of information that customers should be aware of by the time they visit the rental agency.

Here are some of the most relevant aspects of the car rental agreement that you may like to discuss at the rental counter:





Disclosure Requirements

A rental vehicle company shall not offer a damage waiver to a consumer, as an optional provision in a rental agreement for a motor vehicle, unless the rental agreement contains all the following statements:

The purchase of a damage waiver is optional

The purchase of a damage waiver is not required to rent a motor vehicle

The renter may wish to contact his or her credit card company or insurance representative to obtain information regarding:

Their coverage or protection in case of theft or damage of the rented car

The amount of their insurance deductible or out of pocket risk for filing a claim for theft or damage to a rented vehicle

Rental Companies Insure Their Fleets to the State Minimum

Sounds good, doesn’t it? The thing is that, thanks to the aforementioned Graves Amendment, they do not provide any more than that, and the rental agencies are “no longer vicariously liable under state vehicle ownership statutes for the negligence of their renters” and thus the renter may be forced to indemnify the rental company for the state minimum, given the wording of the court ruling. Those renters interested in getting more coverage than the state minimum can then purchase SLI ( supplemental liability insurance ) or ALI (additional liability insurance).

Self insured rental car companies do not deny the need to cover state minimum liability of their fleets.