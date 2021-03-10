The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Social Media Marketing Expert Wins Praise From Celebrities for 1st Class Reputation Management Work

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MARCH 10, 2021 15:12
(photo credit: BRAUCH OWENS)
(photo credit: BRAUCH OWENS)
Brauch Owens, also known as Brxuch, has his finger on the pulse of the social media world, knowing what works and what doesn’t inside and out. These skills are quickly making him an in-demand resource for this and next generation celebrities to turn to.
The right approach to social media is an essential element for those in the public eye. Without keeping it on point and watching out for any dangers, an artist, entertainer, or athlete is definitely not going to meet their potential. The good news is, help is out there – for those who know where to look. Enter, Atlanta’s fresh new guru in the space brxuch. Just 19-years-old, Brauch already has years of experience successfully helping A-list celebrities, along with stars on the rise, build and protect their online social media presence and online reputations. Becoming fluent in the social media world at a young age, he embodies the right combination of influencer and strategist that knows how to make things happen, leaving his clients looking better than ever, while never compromising their authenticity.
“The pandemic has pushed more importance than ever to having a strong online presence, because fans and followers are online more than ever,” commented Brauch. “This is my passion, so it has opened even more doors for me to work with some amazing people. It’s clear to anyone paying attention that there’s a real need to have a skilled and devoted digital advertising, social media, and reputation management expert on their team.”
In addition to his skills managing online messaging and other important elements that help build a star’s reputation, Brauch is also a clearly gifted entrepreneur. This has seen him cross continents working in the Middle East, North America and Europe, investing in and helping diverse businesses grow, often to remarkable degrees. So far, he has crossed the 100 affiliate companies and 1000 client milestone, with the number rising on a regular basis, even with his current focus on providing luxury high end service to top name and rising celebrities.
Even a quick glance at the news reveals plenty of examples of stars who let their reputation go south often for trivial things that could have been handled differently. This is where the value of an intelligent and intuitive social media and reputation management expert like Brauch shines. Knowing how to handle things like a bad review or two, or some negative comments is an art in itself, with the wrong response making things worse rather than helping. Brauch’s clients praise his ability to put out these rare fires before they spread, helping them continue move forward and not breaking their momentum.
There’s a very good reason Brauch is often seen with stars like A$AP ROCKY, and Future, or backstage at concerts like Drake and Migos, or Future as he enjoys the music in comfort. Real recognizes real, and when Brauch is called on, he doesn’t fail to deliver. Being surrounded by celebrities has reflected on his personal accounts as well, seen across social media under the name Brxuch. On his personal Instagram he now is reaching over 100,000 followers and rising daily.


Tags media social media celebrity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by