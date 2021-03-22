Stafford Schlitt’s Ethernity is the Latest NFT to Keep an Eye On

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible items like sports cards, to virtual art. A main benefit of owning a digital collectible versus a physical collectible is that each NFT contains distinguishing information that makes it both uniquely different from any other NFT, as well as easily verifiable. This makes the creation and circulation of fake collectibles fruitless, as each item can be traced back to the original issuer. NFT’s are supported by the Ethereum blockchain.

Stafford Schlitt is applying his success in emerging markets to his latest NFT project, Ethernity. Ethernity is quickly gaining steam, as the renowned Winklevoss brothers did their only NFT with Ethernity. This speaks volumes about the trajectory of the company, as Ethernity is seeking to capitalize on the 100-million-dollar market cap, which is set to close the year with a massive 1-billion-dollar market cap.

Ethernity will be launching its very own token in the NFT field, one that will be paired with digital art collectors. Schlitt is using his in-depth industry knowledge of the crypto space to drive brand awareness for Ethernity. Ethernity is looking forward to collaborating with esteemed artists like Mad Dog Jones and motion graphic designer, Esteban Diacono. Schlitt has already achieved success in a wide range of emerging markets, from the fitness and wellness sector, as well as his previous endeavor in the creation of a Bitcoin mining facility- which was later sold to a large publicly traded company.

Ethernity will have exclusive trading cards and 3-dimensional abstract art featuring influential individuals like Michael Rubin, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Italian soccer star, Christian Vieri, and Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers. Ethernity will also donate a portion of funds raised to the preferred charity of the public figure. Ethernity is set to release more detailed information upon the debut of the NFT.

Tony Hawk is the most recent addition to join Ethernity, the skater was able to nail the ollie 540 trick, which he has been retrying since 1989. Above all, the trick took 32 years for Tony to complete the almost-impossible stunt. Due to the many years and attempts Hawk tried to land this stunt, it was only right that he showcase it as part of his new NFT.

The industry is driving many athletes, artists, and creators into the industry because of its vast benefits to both sides. The education and knowledge of blockchain technology permeates to different communities who follow such athletes, communities that may have not heard about NFT’s if it wasn’t for their support of skaters like Hawk. Likewise, the NFT sector benefits by drawing in a larger crowd, as well as a certain demographic they may otherwise not heave reached. In the long run, this benefits the adoption of cryptocurrencies and its valuation.

Due to the large demand of NFT’s, they are often released as “drops”, just like in events, when piles of tickets are released at various times. This signals a rush of eager buyers at the start of the drop, so consumers need to be registered and have their wallet in hand.

NFT’s can be bought on various platforms, consumers choose the platform based on what they want to buy. A specific wallet is required for the platform when making a purchase. Several pieces are exceeding auction houses, these are ones definitely to keep an eye on. One piece recently sold for $69.3 million.

NFT’s are rapidly ascending in popularity, with artists and brands across the spectrum of culture getting involved. Every new day brings a new creator into the NFT sector.

NFT’s are very beneficial for creators, as the NFT sector becomes another channel for them to showcase their work. In turn, offering their followers another way to support their work. Artists are able to offer to the public a range of ways to buy art and make money in the process.

NFT’s are very attractive revenue stream for brands, many have started jumping on the bandwagon recently.

Musicians are currently selling the rights and originals of their work, as well as shorter music videos.

There is certainly a lot of money in the NFT industry, the industry is sure to evolve with a multitude of entrants, assets, creators, and various cryptocurrencies.

According to founder and CEO of Ethernity, Nick Rose Ntertsas, Ethernity already has close to 100 celebrity backed artworks, all of which have been authenticated on the blockchain. Ethernity is targeting a threshold of 200 artworks this year. Auctions will be held on a weekly basis, with the first auction set to debut in the next few weeks.