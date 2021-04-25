Surging Gambling Taxes to Replenish States' Coffers

Gambling has always been in the middle of heated debates. Casino proponents claim that a well-regulated gambling market is a win-win situation as it will not only reduce the deficit in the budget of a given country but will also protect players’ interests and stamp out illegal gambling activities. Gambling opponents, on the other hand, fret over the negative effects of gambling. They claim that gambling gives rise to vices in society.

Over the years, we have seen many countries relaxing their draconian gambling laws in an attempt to boost their economy. The leaders of many countries realized that even the strictest gambling laws cannot prevent avid casino enthusiasts from enjoying their favorite activity at online casinos.

It is not a secret that online casinos that operate on markets without having local licenses are just siphoning off funds from the countries’ economies. Hence, many jurisdictions decided to regulate the online gambling industry and open their markets to offshore operators. This means that casino operators who would like to operate on a given market have to obtain a license from the local gambling regulator and pay taxes.

Online Gambling Taxes Tend to Increase Globally

The online gambling industry is often referred to as a “cash cow” for jurisdictions struggling with budget gaps. According to a report about the taxes gambling companies pay in different countries, many jurisdictions tend to hike their gambling taxes. For example, the Czech Republic has recently adopted a three-tier system that will tax different games at different rates according to the level of risk they involve.

Italy, on the other hand, implemented a 0.5% turnover tax that is expected to be removed by the end of 2021. Denmark also unveiled plans to increase the online gambling tax rates by 40%. A lot more countries are facing the opportunity to increase gambling tax rates.

One of them is Argentina, where each province has the power to decide whether to regulate the gambling industry or not. In 2019, it became clear that Argentine lawmakers plan to increase the tax on online gambling activities from 2% to 5%.

As for the taxes on gambling winnings, many countries do not impose such. However, this does not mean that all jurisdictions follow the same model. Let us take Latvia as an example. Latvian players did not have to pay taxes on their gambling profits until 2017 when the government decided to introduce a 23% tax on all gambling winnings above €3,000. And if your gambling profits exceed €55,000, you have to pay a 31.4% tax.

Over the years, many countries introduced steep tax hikes, triggering a massive exodus of licensed operators. We have witnessed similar scenarios on many occasions and the result is the same - appealing markets cannot deploy their full potential due to burdensome taxes.

GGR-Based vs Turnover-Based Tax Regimes

The experts from Casino Guardian outline two tax regimes based on whether the tax is levied on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) or the total turnover of a given operator. The GGR-based tax regime takes into account the net profit of an operator. In other words, the expenses are deducted from the total turnover. In some jurisdictions, operators pay taxes on their turnover. It is the sum a given operator generates before paying out winnings to players.

The GGR-based tax model is more beneficial to operators as it reduces the business risk. However, regulators prefer the turnover-based taxing system as the revenue risk is lower compared to the GGR-based model. What is more, the GGR-based taxing system is not as straightforward as the turnover-based tax regime as taxes are collected in arrears. Under the turnover-based tax regime, taxes are collected in advance, resulting in lower transaction fees.

Point of Supply vs Point of Consumption Tax Models

Under the point of supply tax system (POS), operators have to pay taxes on their GGR or turnover to the jurisdiction they are operating from. This taxing regime turns out to be unfair as offshore operators are exempt from paying taxes to the jurisdictions they target.

On the other hand, the point of consumption (POC) tax system requires both local and offshore operators to pay taxes to the jurisdictions they supply with gambling services. Hence, many countries decided to adopt the POC tax system and establish equal conditions for all operators.

