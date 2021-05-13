Technology as the best driver and coordinator of innovation

Innovation is the concept on which today's world is standing. Be it a new approach to increasing business sales or developing a product for better brand marketing. One can get fruitful results only with the help of innovation. We have conducted several surveys, and research works on different industries, starting from software to pharmaceutical. And the result we got from each survey or research brought a huge smile to our faces.

We always wondered the main driving force behind innovations and the creation and development of new ideas. This persuaded us to study the market and understand that one attribute drove almost every aspect of a business, starting with efficiency to productivity and deliverability.

By the time we were done with our studies and survey works, we understand that in this 21 st century, every business and every market is highly dependent on technology.

So, what exactly technology is and what is its relationship with innovation?

Traditionally going by the definition provided in dictionaries, technology can be considered an "application of scientific knowledge for practical and realistic approaches in different industries". But, our dedicated and skilled researchers at PISIQ CIO have founded a more plausible and suitable explanation.

According to Mudar Muhissen, CTO of PISIQ , technology can be considered a real-life approach towards innovation and creation using scientific knowledge and updated real-time data. For example, when a mobile company designs a new model, the researchers and designers help past data to understand the developing and fast-paced market demands. They also help from the latest scientific knowledge like AI, lightweight materials, VR, and others for developing a new mobile design and explaining its features.

Technology makes a business scalable.

With the help of technological advances, a business can introduce and implement innovative ideas in its systems. From services to products, an organization can project new and more developed concepts to cater to the challenging cycle of supply and demand. It has been observed that with the integration of technology, sales, economy, and brand credibility can increase to a very high level exponentially. This further motivates businesses to try different and more innovative approaches for meeting the market demands.

Due to the growing importance of technology in several industries, hubs have been created in major geographical locations worldwide. Technological knowledge is not something that should remain within a few people or a couple of groups. Rather, the knowledge needs to be shared with the whole world. And that’s what led to the development and rise of the technological hubs.

Technological hubs and their Importance



According to the explanations provided by our R&D Department at PISIQ CIO, we consider a tech hub to be a community with a geographical presence that deals with the new knowledge of innovations and creations. These hubs are responsible for the circulation of knowledge worldwide, providing all industries with easy access to the changing world of technology and innovations.

For example, the Silicon Valley of India and California and the Baden Wurttemberg in Germany are considered the top growing tech hubs globally. They work together to introduce a collaborative platform where knowledge transfer can take place smoothly. And it is due to the collaborative efforts that growth in innovations can take the shape of an exponentially rising curve.

Innovation, growth, and technology- three integrated circles of the world

According to Mudar Muhissen from PISIQ, the best real-time example of the interdependency between innovation, growth, and technology is the business relationship and collaboration between India and China. He stated that during the late 20 th and early 21 st century, both these countries came together to launch a National Innovation System which will deal with patents and technical service exports.

According to the reports generated by our research and the analytical team at PISIQ, it's evident that India and China reached the zenith in terms of GDP growth during that time. And the only driving force behind such a terrific response was a technological implementation that supported the innovative ideas.

The TCL- Technology Life Cycle

TLC or Technology Life Cycle primarily describes the total investment costs to design, build, and launch an innovative idea into the market and the returns on the investment due to technological implementations. For example, a company dealing with electronics must use technologies to make their products unique and innovative.

This will help them to have colossal profits which can cover the initial costs of R&D. Similarly, vulnerable markets like those of electronics and pharmaceuticals must accurately plan the R&D costs based on the returns from innovative product ideas.

For better understanding, our experts at PISIQ have described the entire TLC in four distinct stages:

1. R&D: This is the initial phase where our research groups take the risks of incorporating new technology into their ideas. It needs investments and lots of patience to be done with the beta versions. Trial and error methods are followed until we reach a desirable conclusion.

2. Ascent : The second phase is all about launch, marketing and sales. We focus on popularizing the innovative idea or product to an extent where the invention starts growing in gross earnings. During the ascent phase, the main goal is to earn back the initial investment during the R&D phase.

3. Maturity: Here, the idea gets accepted by 90% of the targeted audience, and soon the product enters the competitive market with tons of competitors chasing behind. During the maturity phase, the product idea confronts normalization, which slowly and gradually causes a decrement in the returns.

4. Decline: Decline is the phase where the idea becomes obsolete or old and hence does not sound appealing. It reaches a point of no return, and hence, we need to drop the idea and look for further innovations.

Current trends in technology

We need to understand the changes and developments in the technologies we use for innovative approaches. Starting from studying the supply and demand market to the latest findings and research works, we make sure to keep ourselves upgraded with the trends.

After all, technology is the core driving force of innovative ideas and creativity. The future is completely dependent on newness and advancements. There is no room for obsoleteness, so our team makes sure to stay on track with the technological trends in various markets.