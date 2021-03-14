The Evolution of Gambling in Canada

Gambling in Canada is as old as the country itself. Before the European settlers arrived in Canada, gambling activities in form of games of chance were played by the indigenous tribes.

Canada was officially a nation in 1867 but way before then, John Cabot in 1497 discovered the natives playing games of chance. Cabot further found out gambling amongst the people dates back to 6000 B.C.

In the early days (6000 B.C), gambling was a simple game played with sticks and pebbles. Today, gambling has evolved in Canada from the use of sticks and pebbles among the natives to the shift to online gambling. In between these two milestones is the years the brick and mortar casinos dominated the Canadian gambling scenes according to 24kcasino .

Gambling Banned in Canada

Just like in the US, gambling became a problem, with criminal organizations taking advantage of it to carry out their nefarious activities. By 1892, all forms of gambling were prohibited under the Canadian Criminal Code.

By 1900, concessions were granted for charitable gambling . Bingos and Raffles came back to the scene, but only for charitable reasons. In 1910, the ban on horse racing was lifted and added to the charitable gambling games. By the mid-1920, exhibitions and fairs got permission to hold gambling events in Canada.

In 1969, the Canadian Criminal Code was amended to enable the state to run its lotteries. The purpose of the lifting was to use it to generate funds for special purposes like the lottery conducted in 1974 to generate funds for the Olympics.

The Code was further relaxed to allow gambling activities such as lotteries, casinos, slots, and horse races to function. The effect of that momentum decision is that in every province in Canada, there is a casino. Not surprisingly, these casinos are a major source of tourist attraction in Canada.

The Dominance of Land-Based Casinos in Canada

Land-Based Casinos dominated the Canadian casino industry in the 20 th century. Nearly every province in Canada had a casino. Some province casinos were government-owned, while some gave room for private ownerships. Government or privately owned casinos, the casino industry in Canada in the 20 th century was huge.

Ceasars spent almost half a billion dollars to remodel the casino in Windsor, Ontario to rival the sin city, Las Vegas casinos. While it did not succeed in dislodging the popularity of Las Vegas as the casino capital of the world, it became the top casino in Canada, Visit Onlinecasino2 to know more

Land-Based Casinos was a phenomenal success. It took only the advent of a different type of competitor to decline its popularity.

The Rise of Online Casinos

Online casinos changed the face of gambling in Canada and other areas of the world. The fact that a player can play their favourite casino games from the convenience of their homes or anywhere with a mobile phone reduced the appeal of visiting a land-based casino.

It also offered Canadians more options. Players can choose from hundreds of games on the casino list of available games. Live Casinos portal made gambling affordable by all. Anybody can play it from the comfort of their homes.

It also brought about some level of secrecy. Thanks to the massive number of competing for online casinos, bonuses, and promotions for players are now at an all-time high. Land-based casinos did not offer that.

It Is easy to find an casino site, they have advertisements everywhere. The free to play games is also another player-centric innovation that casinos brought to the market.

The online gambling industry in Canada is worth billions of dollars. Thanks to the internet, you can play your favorite game at any online casino around the world, it does not have to be located in Canada.

Many would assume that the rise of casinos in Canada will spell doom for land-based casinos. On the contrary, online casinos are sparking new interests in land-based casinos among players.

Online Gambling is Giving the Gambling Sector a Good Image

Online gambling is repairing the dented image of gambling on the populace. Many people operate on the assumption that gambling is evil and a den of evil organizations. Online gambling dealt with those issues by focusing solely on the gaming aspect.

Thanks to extensive advertising done by these online casinos, a gambler is no longer perceived as a criminal.

Conclusion

Gambling in Canada is evolving. While today online gambling has worked wonders for the industry, no one knows what the future holds?