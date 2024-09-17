Top 10 Jewish organizations of 2024 — Supporting Israel from the diaspora

Jewish charities and organizations are creating immensely positive change in Israel and the wider world every single day. Many people would love to contribute, but with so many organizations, finding the right one can be challenging. For this reason, we put together a list of the top 10 Jewish organizations in 2024. These are the biggest changemakers when it comes to making a positive impact and engaging in tikkun olam.

Our Top Choice: Keep On Riding

Keep On Riding creates positive change with a very simple method: handing out bicycles. It provides them to children that were evacuated from their homes due to the war that followed October 7. Having to leave their homes, their routines, and their communities, these children’s lives have been turned upside down. Having a bicycle to exercise and explore with offers at least a partial return to normalcy. But beyond just bikes, when you support Keep On Riding your donation helps them access vital services, schools, and jobs, accelerating their recovery from displacement and trauma.

Things to Consider Before Donating to an Organization

Are They Trustworthy and Transparent?

When you're about to perform the mitzvah of tzedakah, the credibility of the organization should be your top priority. Look for sites that provide clear information about their missions, programs, and financial reports. A trustworthy site will often have endorsements from community leaders or certifications from charity watchdogs.

Efficiency and Impact

Consider how organizations utilize donations. High administrative costs can dilute the potency of your gift. Seek out groups that have a good record of delivering real positive change to communities in need. An easy way to verify this is by looking at past projects they worked on. This way you can ensure your donation has the biggest possible impact.

Our Ten Favorite Organizations

1 Keep On Riding

Keep On Riding is a unique initiative providing bicycles to children, teens, and adults who were evacuated from their homes due to the October 7th, 2023, terror attack in Israel. For many of these displaced individuals, bicycles are a vital means of transportation, helping them resume daily activities in their new temporary locations. Donations go towards repairing secondhand bikes, purchasing new ones, and supporting entire families. Through this project, Keep On Riding helps restore a sense of normalcy and freedom to those affected. The initiative is powered by the generous support of Adcore. (credit: Adcore)

2 Friends of the IDF

Friends of the IDF (FIDF) is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of Israeli soldiers, offering essential support that strengthens morale and provides for the personal needs of those defending Israel. FIDF’s programs include educational scholarships, financial aid, and recreational activities, helping soldiers and their families during and after their service. By donating to FIDF, you stand in solidarity with Israel’s defenders, ensuring they have the resources and support they need. (credit: FIDF)

3 United Jewish Appeal Federation

The United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation is a leading force in supporting Jewish communities worldwide. Through its wide-ranging programs, UJA provides aid to vulnerable populations, strengthens Jewish education, and fosters communal resilience. Known for its transparency, UJA ensures that every donation is effectively allocated, with detailed reports outlining the impact made on local and global Jewish communities. Supporting UJA is an investment in the future of Jewish life and humanitarian outreach. (credit: UJA)

4 Jewish National Fund

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) has been at the forefront of ecological and agricultural development in Israel for over a century. Its mission is rooted in environmental stewardship, community building, and ensuring Israel’s sustainable future. From afforestation projects to water conservation and community development in the Negev, JNF strives to have a lasting impact on Israel's landscape. Every dollar donated helps make Israel’s environment more green and sustainable.

5 Chai Lifeline

Chai Lifeline is a beacon of hope for children and families facing life-threatening illnesses. Through emotional, financial, and practical support, Chai Lifeline ensures that families don’t face these difficult challenges alone. The organization offers a range of services, including counseling, hospital support, and respite programs like summer camps that bring joy to sick children. Donations to Chai Lifeline help restore normalcy and happiness to families in their most trying times.

6 Israel Friends

Israel Friends is a nonprofit organization with a singular mission: to save as many Israeli lives as possible. Founded in response to the October 7th terror attack, Israel Friends rapidly mobilized to deliver critical aid – protective equipment, medical supplies, and technology solutions. Within days of the attack, the organization chartered a plane filled with over 150 reservists and 20+ tons of essential emergency equipment. To date, Israel Friends has provided more than $26 million in aid to the people of Israel. What sets Israel Friends apart is its entrepreneurial approach—founded by successful for-profit entrepreneurs, the organization operates with the flexibility of a startup, allowing it to adapt quickly and maximize impact. This innovative structure has enabled strong partnerships with the Israeli government and military, ensuring that their efforts are always focused on solving the most critical needs. Today, Israel Friends is likely the most effective aid delivery tool to Israel. (credit: Israel Friends)

7 American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA)

American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) is the U.S.-based fundraising arm of Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical, disaster relief, and blood services organization. AFMDA plays a crucial role in ensuring that Magen David Adom has the resources it needs to save lives in Israel, whether responding to everyday emergencies or large-scale crises. The organization supports everything from ambulances and medical supplies to blood donations and emergency preparedness. As a volunteer-based organization, Magen David Adom relies heavily on donations to maintain and enhance its life-saving operations. To support this vital mission and help save lives, you can make a donation directly through their donation page. Every contribution helps provide critical services to the people of Israel, ensuring rapid response and care during times of need.

8 Ach Gadol

Ach Gadol is a unique organization that provides support, guidance, and mentorship to Israel's lone soldiers—individuals who serve in the IDF without immediate family in Israel. Founded over 14 years ago, Ach Gadol offers a one-to-one mentorship program where discharged lone soldiers volunteer as Big Brothers or Sisters to provide personal support to those currently serving. With over 500 dedicated volunteers, the organization supports more than 1,500 lone soldiers each year, helping them navigate the challenges of military service and integration into Israeli society. Whether offering emotional support, sharing practical advice, or helping soldiers access their rights, Ach Gadol ensures that no lone soldier feels truly alone. Through this remarkable mentorship structure, Ach Gadol fosters resilience and community, ensuring these brave soldiers receive the care and support they need.

9 StandWithUs

StandWithUs is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Israel and combating antisemitism through education and advocacy. Founded in 2001, the organization empowers students, educators, and communities with resources, tools, and programs that promote a better understanding of Israel and counter misinformation. StandWithUs actively engages in educational campaigns on college campuses, high schools, and communities worldwide, aiming to foster informed dialogue and strengthen Israel's image. Through its diverse initiatives, StandWithUs strives to create a network of informed advocates who can speak up for Israel and against antisemitism. The organization also offers fellowship programs, events, and social media campaigns that promote peace, tolerance, and truth.

10 Mizrachi

Mizrachi is a global movement that connects Jews around the world through the values of Torah, Zionism, and community. Mizrachi’s mission is to strengthen Jewish identity and support Israel’s development by promoting religious Zionism through educational programs, leadership development, and community building. Recent projects have focused on youth engagement and connecting Diaspora Jews with Israel, fostering a deeper understanding of Jewish heritage and the modern state of Israel.

Summary

These groups stand at the forefront of creating positive change around the world and in Israel, empowering communities, providing critical aid, and preserving Jewish heritage. Whether it be providing bicycles to displaced Israeli children or providing essential financial support to Israel’s emergency and healthcare services, they help where help is needed most. Now it is up to you to decide which kind of charity embodies your tikkun olam goals the most.

This article was written in cooperation with Adcore