Top Casino Resort Destinations in The World

By PAUL LITMAN  
MARCH 3, 2021 09:07
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
As a casino lover, you tend to get tired of visiting the nearest casino close to you over and over again. Online casinos also do not offer that Live Action appeal that brick and mortar casinos offer. 
Well, I, in cooporation with CasinoVibez, have got the solution for you.
Pack your bags and take a trip to one of the casino resorts discovered in this article.  From North America to Asia to Europe to Africa to South America to the Caribbean, you will find top casino resort destinations where you can spend a well-deserved break. 
A trip to any of these casino resort destinations is highly recommended. Apart from the fact that you get to enjoy your favorite casino games (blackjack, craps, poker, roulette, baccarat), you also get to learn a new culture. 
There are very few better options for a casino lover perfect holiday than spending it playing their favorite casino games in a top casino resort far away from home.¨

The Venetian Macau Resort Hotel (China)

China has the largest casino in the world, Venetian Macau. The dimension of this casino hotel is massive, it is the seven biggest building in the world and the largest hotel in Asia!
Staying in this massive hotel is a whole different hotel experience. The Venetian Macau casino floor has over 800 table games and 6,000 slot machines. You can play as many games as you want in a foreign land. Visit the restaurant to eat local Chinese or international dishes. 
If you are a high roller, you can gain access to the Paiza Club and enjoy the ultimate casino VIP experience. You get exclusive dining and hotel room options. You also stand a chance to win big from playing with other high rollers.

The Cove Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

A trip to Paradise Island, Bahamas is a great spot for casino lovers to spend a vacation. Enjoy poolside casino action at The Cove. You can refresh yourself by playing your favorite casino games such as craps and blackjack.
When done playing, you can go grab a bit at one of the 20 excellent restaurants available in the vicinity. If you are in the mood for touring, check out the 63-acre waterscape that holds 250 different species. 

Sun City Casino Resort (South Africa)

With the politics of apartheid all over in South Africa, Sun City is a leading casino resort destination for high rollers. It has over 850 slot machines and table games that casino players can play.
This resort shares a striking resemblance with the Las Vegas one. Other attractions include going on a safari ride, elephant riding, and golfing in one of its two golf courses. 

Resorts World Sentosa (Singapore)

This is another impressive casino resort from Asia, located on Sentosa Island, Singapore. The resort is large and includes a casino, an Adventure Cove Water Park, a Universal Studios theme park, a Marine Life Park, and six hotels.
Visit the casino which has over 500 table games and 2400 slot machines available for gambling activities. You can always take a trip to the world’s largest oceanarium in the resort. 

Park Hyatt Mendoza (Argentina)

The Park Hyatt Mendoza offers a different casino experience from all the others. The building on which the two-story Regency Casino Mendoza dwells was built in the 19th century. Players from different nationalities come to this resort to play their favorite casino games. 
The Park is not far away from the Andes mountain range. You will find some excellent wineries and top ski resorts in Argentina.

Ibiza Gran Hotel (Spain)

Ibiza in Spain is popular as a top destination for late-night parties. The Ibiza Gran Hotel offers all the resources you need to make your vacation a memorable room. It has quality lounge options to keep you relaxed and comfortable, top-notch restaurants, spa services, night-time party activities, and the Casino de Ibiza.
At the Casino, you can hit the tables or even pull off a private gambling party.

Hotel de Paris (Monte Carlo, Monaco)

Remember the James Bond 007 movies? Hotel de Paris was the setting used for three of the movies – Casino Royale, GoldenEye and Never Say Never. 
The hotel surprisingly has only 99 rooms. If you want to enjoy the best meals, the restaurants here are popular worldwide for their culinary offerings. 
You can hit the casino floor for a chance to play amazing casino games and win big money.

Notable Mentions

No Las Vegas casino was mentioned intentionally in the article because quite frankly it was hard to select one out of the good numbers of top casino resorts in Las Vegas. Instead, they fill up the notable mentions list.
  • MGM Grand Casino, Las Vegas
  • Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas
  • Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
  • The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino, Las Vegas
  • Bellagio, Las Vegas
  • Foxwoods Resort Casino, Connecticut
  • Wynn Las Vegas


Tags travel gambling Casino
