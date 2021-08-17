test sjhdfkjdkjshfkjdf dkjshfkjhdfkj

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

On the dawn of a third day of efforts, firefighters had the Jerusalem area wildfire mostly contained on Tuesday morning, with Fire Chief Insp.-Gen. Dedi Simchi telling Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev that international aid was no longer needed.

Despite the containment of the fire, emergency services expressed concerns on Tuesday morning that strong winds could cause the fires to spread again in the afternoon.

The fire has burned nearly 2,000 hectares (4,940 acres) of land so far, with Simchi saying on Monday evening that the fire is on the scale of the Carmel Fire, which burned large swaths of land in northern Israel in 2010, killing 44 people.