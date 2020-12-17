teste teste tse degnbdvs cnmsdnbs

Haifa-based defense firm Elbit Systems won on Thursday a $338 million contract to supply advanced communications solutions to the Swiss Armed Forces.The contract, which was awarded by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport, is aimed to provide the armed forces with an army-wide tactical mobile Software Defined Radio (SDR) network solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces digitization program that it is currently going through. The contract will be performed over a period of six years.This contract award follows more than three years of extensive and competitive technical and field evaluations conducted by the Federal Office for Defense Procurement and the Swiss Armed Forces.The digital mobile network solution to be provided is based on the E-LynXTM family of open architecture Software Defined Radio, enabling fast, reliable and secure communication across the Swiss Armed Forces, an Elbit press release said.Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber, commented: “Switzerland is a strategic market for us, and we will continue with our efforts to support the Swiss Armed Forces and expand our cooperation with the Swiss industry. This contract award underlines the growing recognition by European Armed Forces of the E-LynX mobile SDR solution as the favored enabler for advanced military mobile networking and digitization.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}