'Post' uncovers potentially illegal US ballot-harvesting scheme in Israel

A potentially illegal ballot-harvesting scheme has been taking place in central Israel ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday, according to a Jerusalem Post investigation. Ballot harvesting is a process in which completed absentee ballots are collected and taken by a third party to a polling office. It is strictly prohibited in at least six US states, with many others placing partial limits on ballot submissions. The organizer of the operation, iVoteIsrael, advertises itself as a group of American olim (immigrants) “who share concern for the future of America” and promote voting by Americans living in Israel “as part of their civic duty and as a way to exercise their rights.”

Nevertheless, a Post investigation has found that iVoteIsrael has been engaging in ballot harvesting. While iVoteIsrael claims to encourage voters to submit their ballots, concerns have been raised that the group is offering a potentially illegal service by collecting absentee ballots en masse. Although some states in the US have no policy against this, several states, including Pennsylvania and Alabama, have laws that prohibit ballot harvesting.

Other states, including Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, and Massachusetts, have placed partial limits on ballot collection. There is no method to verify that the states’ restrictions are being adhered to when collecting ballots of their residents.

Who has been collecting the ballots?