Clean Bandit heading for Israel

British electronic music band and international sensation Clean Bandit will be taking the stage in Rishon Lezion this July.



The group, responsible for the smash hits "Rockabye," Symphony," "Rather Be" and "Real Love" will play in Israel on June 26 at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. The band has been together for ten years, and many of their songs have become huge global dance hits. Their song "Rockabye" has been viewed close to 2 billion times on YouTube since it was released in 2016 and the group won a Grammy for "Rather Be" in 2015.





This will be Clean Bandit's first ever performance in Israel, and will come amid an extensive European tour.Tickets for the show are already on sale via zappa-club.co.il or *9080 and range from NIS 199-269 for early bird tickets.