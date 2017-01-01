01.01.2017 | 3 Tevet, 5777

Israeli woman wounded in attack on Istanbul nightclub that killed 39, shooter still at large
Arab-Israeli Conflict

Maaleh Adumim

Shaked: We want to annex Ma'ale Adumim

AMOS, AN immigrant from Nigeria, speaks at a graduation ceremony for Schoolhouse students at Tel Avi

NGO paves way for asylum-seekers to obtain long-neglected schooling
"All I want is an education."

Arizona vandals turn family's giant hanukkia into swastika
One family woke up to a Hanukka surprise when vandals turned their 7-foot-tall, PVC pipe hanukkia into a swastika.

Demonstrators shout slogans in front of a poster depicting Iran's late leader Ayatollah Khomeini

Int'l outcry over imprisoned Iranian rights activist on hunger strike
Both Arash Sadeghi and his wife have been jailed by Islamic Republic.

Celine Dion

How Celine Dion helped save Montreal’s most iconic Jewish deli
The vocal powerhouse, a Catholic, might seem like a strange match for a Jewish deli.

Avishai Margalit

Seeing things anew in the Holy Land: Philosophy and the Mideast conflict
Can philosophy forge pathways through one of the world’s most divided hot spots? Two professors of philosophy – one Palestinian, the other Israeli – weigh in.

Beit Levi Eshkol

A house with a legacy

Jerusalem’s newest museum is a must-see gem that tells the compelling story of Levi Eshkol and his contributions at a crucial point in our history.

