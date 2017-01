Israeli woman wounded in attack on Istanbul nightclub that killed 39, shooter still at large

A group of 10 past, current, and future Major League Baseball players including first-baseman Ike Davis and former outfielder Gabe Kapler are in the country for a week-long tour.

Footage shows moments leading up to truck ramming into a group of Israelis visiting the Armon Hanatziv observation post.

Everything – from the chairs on which the investigators and Netanyahu sit, to the timing of the questioning – is planned.

A source familiar with the glamorous get-together told Vanity Fair that next 'First Daughter' and the Hashemite Kingdom's royal family member discussed women's issues.

Think about it: Everything wrong with the Azaria affair

Who was the perpetrator of the Jerusalem terror attack?

Netanyahu to be questioned for third time this week in corruption investigation

The Jerusalem Post - Jpost.com Israel News

The Jerusalem Post Is the leading english news source of American jewry. Jpost.com is its online version.It delivers Israel News, Arab and Israeli conflict updates, and news about the Jewish life both in Israel and in the diaspora.