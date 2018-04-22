Far-right activist posts picture of Edelstein with Hitler mustache

A far-right Israeli political activist living in the US posted a picture last week on the Young Likudniks Facebook page of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, complete with a Hitler moustache and haircut.



The incident followed a fierce dispute between Edelstein Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Culture Minister Miri Regev over Netanyahu’s decision to speak at the torch-lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl on Independence Day eve, a step Edelstein strongly opposed.





תיראו מופתעים,

בקבוצה של צעירי הליכוד בפייסבוק מישהו בשם אשר יקו העלה תמונה של אדלשטיין בדמותו של היטלר

ולמעלה הכיתוב

"יולי-יואל היטלרשטיין"



מנהלי הדף הסירו את התמונה וחסמו אותו. pic.twitter.com/7xMm0x2Ptn — Yanir Cozin (יניר) (@yanircozin) April 22, 2018

The activist, Asher Yako, has made similar posts in the past of other public figures he disagrees with, including President Reuven Rivlin. He is currently under investigation by the Israel Police for incitement, according to Maariv, which first reported the story.Yako’s Twitter and Facebook accounts now appear to have been suspended.Another member of the Young Likudniks Facebook group posted a response denouncing Yako’s post, and said such sentiment had no place in the Likud Party.