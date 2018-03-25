New Meretz leader admits lying about controversial strategist ties

New Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg started off on the wrong foot over the weekend, when she admitted that she had not told the truth when she denied ties with controversial right-wing political consultant Moshe Klughaft.



Klughaft has been the strategist for Bayit Yehudi head Naftali Bennett and has led right-wing campaigns attacking the New Israel Fund, the flagship umbrella organization of left-wing organizations. He also advised former MK Erel Margalit to run a foul-mouthed campaign in his unsuccessful run last year for head of the Labor Party.





Zandberg said she “does not lie to anyone” when she repeatedly told reporters she did not work with Klughaft. She admitted that it “may have been a mistake” to consult with Klughaft but said he did not manage the campaign or set its tone.Labor leader Avi Gabbay, who initially welcomed Zandberg’s victory, blamed her attacks on Labor during the campaign on Klughaft and said that if she continued that strategy, Meretz would not deserve to cross the electoral threshold. But Channel 2 reported that Labor officials had been trying to arrange a meeting for Gabbay with Klughaft in an effort to help Labor, which has beeen floundering in the polls.Klughaft himself revealed that he worked with Zandberg in a Channel 2 interview, saying that it was important to him that Israel will have a strong Right and Left.State Comptroller Joseph Shapira said he would check whether the consultations with Klughaft constituted an illegal campaign contribution.Meretz officials said privately they were outraged by Zandberg’s deception and by her consulting with a man who had harmed the NIF and the Left.“It’s an uncomfortable situation, because on the one hand, there are Klughaft’s dirty attacks on NIF in the past, and on the other hand, there is the strong support Zandberg has given NIF and the organizations it supports throughout her political career,” a leading figure on Left said.