March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

New Meretz leader admits lying about controversial strategist ties

Zandberg said she “does not lie to anyone”.

By
March 25, 2018 14:34
1 minute read.
New Meretz leader admits lying about controversial strategist ties

Tamar Zandberg after being elected leader of Meretz. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

New Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg started off on the wrong foot over the weekend, when she admitted that she had not told the truth when she denied ties with controversial right-wing political consultant Moshe Klughaft.

Klughaft has been the strategist for Bayit Yehudi head Naftali Bennett and has led right-wing campaigns attacking the New Israel Fund, the flagship umbrella organization of left-wing organizations. He also advised former MK Erel Margalit to run a foul-mouthed campaign in his unsuccessful run last year for head of the Labor Party.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Zandberg said she “does not lie to anyone” when she repeatedly told reporters she did not work with Klughaft. She admitted that it “may have been a mistake” to consult with Klughaft but said he did not manage the campaign or set its tone.

Labor leader Avi Gabbay, who initially welcomed Zandberg’s victory, blamed her attacks on Labor during the campaign on Klughaft and said that if she continued that strategy, Meretz would not deserve to cross the electoral threshold. But Channel 2 reported that Labor officials had been trying to arrange a meeting for Gabbay with Klughaft in an effort to help Labor, which has beeen floundering in the polls.

Klughaft himself revealed that he worked with Zandberg in a Channel 2 interview, saying that it was important to him that Israel will have a strong Right and Left.

State Comptroller Joseph Shapira said he would check whether the consultations with Klughaft constituted an illegal campaign contribution.

Meretz officials said privately they were outraged by Zandberg’s deception and by her consulting with a man who had harmed the NIF and the Left.

“It’s an uncomfortable situation, because on the one hand, there are Klughaft’s dirty attacks on NIF in the past, and on the other hand, there is the strong support Zandberg has given NIF and the organizations it supports throughout her political career,” a leading figure on Left said.


Related Content

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 14, 2018
March 25, 2018
Netanyahu hopes Saudis will open airspace to other flights to Israel

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut