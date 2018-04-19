Thousands of lone soldiers gather for Independence Day celebrations

The smell of barbecues, meat and beer filled the air as thousands of lone soldiers came together across Israel to celebrate the country’s 70th year of Independence.



The Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin hosted the largest Independence Day party especially geared toward lone soldiers in hopes of giving them a warm and familial experience as they took time to celebrate the milestone holiday.





Two barbecues took place for around 2,000 lone soldiers in Jerusalem’s Gan Sacher park and at the Namal Tel Aviv in the Archa Wedding Hall as 400 kg of meat and 500 liters of beer were consumed, sponsored in partnership with Beer Bazaar. In addition, thousands of side dishes and desserts were prepared by communities in Beit Shemesh and Ramat Beit Shemesh.Parents of fallen lone soldiers and prominent members of the Jerusalem municipality also took part in the Gan Sacher barbecue.A large canopy with carpets was set-up while barbecues burned and beer was served. Some chose to sit on the grass just outside the canopy while others hung Israeli flags all over the cordoned off area - from trees to fences and the like.A lone soldier, Daniel, who is serving in the Golani Brigade, said that the organization was like his family. Another soldier, who asked to remain anonymous told The Jerusalem Post that events like this made being a lone soldier so much easier.“You get to meet people who are in the same situation as you from all walks of life at these events - they become your family and they make it easier for you to serve and live in the country despite being alone,” she said. “It’s not so simple and I’m not going to say serving in the IDF has been an easy transition but I couldn’t wish to be anywhere else. The Lone Soldier Center has been there for me throughout - it’s incredible.”Soldiers of different ages, battalions and different countries joined together in the celebration and watched in awe during the F-35 flyovers by the Israel Air Force.Many of the attendees were either dressed in their IDF uniforms or in blue and white. Israeli flags flew high and there was a relaxed and family-like atmosphere.StandWithUs Israel CEO Michael Dickson said in a live-stream video on the organization's Facebook page that they joined the festivities at Gan Sacher “to help serve the soldiers who serve us every day of the year.”Lone soldier Feige, who is serving in the 41st Infantry Battalion, said during the live-stream that she fell in love with Israel while holidaying in the country when she was 17. Originally from New Jersey, she said “I realized this was my place, this is my home and I want to defend my home - I want to be a part of the IDF.”She connected with the Lone Soldier Center when she decided to draft and it became her 'sanctuary'. “Coming home after a long, hard week on base - which can sometimes turn into three weeks - it’s just so nice to be able to go to the center. It’s like a family, I can relax there. They organize Shabbat meals and whenever everyone else is with their family, the Lone Soldier Center is my family.”As the afternoon wore on, more lone soldiers arrived and joined in the fun - relaxing, meeting new people, chatting and celebrating in true Israeli style as Gan Sacher buzzed with action and excitement.