    8:00-9:00
    Registration and breakfast
    Part I- Guest Speakers
    9:00-9:20
    Welcome from Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief The Jerusalem Post
    9:20-9:40
    Steve Linde hosts Minister of Foreign Affairs Avigdor Liberman
    9:40-10:00
    Minister of Tourism Uzi Landau
    10:00-10:20
    Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat
    10:20-10:50
    Intermission
    10:50-11:10
    Admiral (Res.) Chiney (Eliezer Marom)
    11:10-11:20
    Dr. Raanan Berger, Director of the Sheba Medical Center's Institute of Oncology- º 360 Oncology Care
    11:20-11:40
    KKL-JNF World Chairman Efi Stenzler
    11:40-11:50
    The Jerusalem Post Award
    11:50-12:35
    Panel 1: Home base – The socioeconomic challenges facing Israeli society
    • Moderator: Steve Linde
    • Participants:Ron Prosor, Efi Stenzler, Russell Robinson, Matthew Bronfman, Rita, Martin Sherman

    12:35-12:55
    Senator Robert Menendez
    12:55-14:40
    Lunch Break
    14:40-15:00
    Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post Caroline B. Glick
    15:00-15:20
    Performance by the Israeli singer Rita
    15:20-16:00
    Panel 2: Security threats - The clouds over Israel and the region:
    • Moderator: Herb Keinon
    • Participants: MK Omer Bar-Lev, MK Nachman Shai, MK David Rotem, Admiral (Res.) Chiney (Eliezer Marom), Caroline B. Glick


    *The program is subject to change.
     
