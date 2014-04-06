About
Israel, US and the new Middle East
April 6, 2014
Marriott Marquis
New York
Program:
8:00-9:00
Registration and breakfast
Part I- Guest Speakers
9:00-9:20
Welcome from Steve Linde, Editor-in-Chief The Jerusalem Post
9:20-9:40
Steve Linde hosts Minister of Foreign Affairs Avigdor Liberman
9:40-10:00
Minister of Tourism Uzi Landau
10:00-10:20
Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat
10:20-10:50
Intermission
10:50-11:10
Admiral (Res.) Chiney (Eliezer Marom)
11:10-11:20
Dr. Raanan Berger, Director of the Sheba Medical Center's Institute of Oncology- º 360 Oncology Care
11:20-11:40
KKL-JNF World Chairman Efi Stenzler
11:40-11:50
The Jerusalem Post Award
11:50-12:35
Panel 1: Home base – The socioeconomic challenges facing Israeli society
Moderator: Steve Linde
Participants:Ron Prosor, Efi Stenzler, Russell Robinson, Matthew Bronfman, Rita, Martin Sherman
12:35-12:55
Senator Robert Menendez
12:55-14:40
Lunch Break
14:40-15:00
Senior Contributing Editor of The Jerusalem Post Caroline B. Glick
15:00-15:20
Performance by the Israeli singer Rita
15:20-16:00
Panel 2: Security threats - The clouds over Israel and the region:
Moderator: Herb Keinon
Participants: MK Omer Bar-Lev, MK Nachman Shai, MK David Rotem, Admiral (Res.) Chiney (Eliezer Marom), Caroline B. Glick
*The program is subject to change.
