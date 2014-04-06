About
Speakers
Program
Registration
Previous Event
Media
Contact Us
Israel, US and the new Middle East
April 6, 2014
Marriott Marquis
New York
MEET AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
Minister of Foreign Affairs
MEET ROBERT MENENDEZ
United States Senator from New
Jersey
MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
Senior Contributing Editor of
The Jerusalem Post
MEET UZI LANDAU
Minister of Tourism
MEET ELIEZER MAROM
Commander of the Israeli Navy
in the years 2007-2011
MEET IDO AHARONI
Israel’s Consul General in New York
MEET NIR BARKAT
Mayor of Jerusalem
MEET RON PROSOR
Israel’s Ambassador to the UN
MEET EFI STENZLER
KKL-JNF Chairman
LeYisrael/Jewish
MEET STEVE LINDE
Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post
MEET MARTIN SHERMAN
Executive Director of the Israel
Institute of Strategic Studies
MEET RITA
Israeli singer
For inquiries about registration:
[email protected]
U.S. toll free: 1-888-576-7881, other countries: 972-2-531-5439
Address: Head office: 15 Ha'achim Mislavita St., Tel-Aviv 61575 P.O. Box 57598
www.jpost.com