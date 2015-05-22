  • About
    MEET JACOB J.LEW
    US Secretary of the Treasury
     

    MEET RUDY GIULIANI
    107th Mayor of
    New York City (1993-2001)
     

    MEET RONALD S.LAUDER
    President of the World Jewish Congress
    and the President of The Jerusalem Post
    NY Annual Conference
     

    MEET ROBERT MENENDEZ
    US Senator from New Jersey
     

    MEET NITA LOWEY
    Member of the U.S. House of
    Representatives from New York's
    17th district
     

    MEET STEVE LINDE
    Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post
     

    MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
    Jerusalem Post Senior
    Contributing Editor
     

    PERFORMANCE BY DUDU FISHER
    Israeli singer, cantor and performer
    Accompanied by Tomer Adaddi
     

    MEET RON PROSOR
    Israel's Permanent Representative
    to the United Nations
     

    MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
    Minister of National Infrastructures,
    Energy
     

    MEET YAIR LAPID
    MK Chairperson of Yesh Atid
     

    MEET GABI ASHKENAZI
    Former IDF Chief of Staff
     

    MEET MEIR DAGAN
    Former Director of the Mossad
     

    MEET RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
    President of the International Fellowship
    of Christians and Jews (IFCJ)
     

    MEET EFI STENZLER
    World Chairman of KKL-JNF
     

    MEET OFIR FISHER
    Executive VP & Co-Founder of
    OR Movement
     

    MEET GIORA EILAND
    Former Israeli National Security Advisor
     

    MEET NATAN SHARANSKY
    Chairman of the Jewish Agency
     

    MEET MAJ.-GEN. (RES.) UZI DAYAN
    Former Chairman of the
    National Security Council
     

    MEET DR. MOTI KLEIN
    Soroka Medical Center
     

    MEET SARA J. BLOOMFIELD
    Director of the United States
    Holocaust Memorial Museum
     

    MEET IRWIN COTLER
    Member of Parliament and Former
    Minister of Justice and Attorney
    General of Canada
     

    MEET THANE ROSENBAUM
    Author and Senior Fellow at the
    New York University School of Law
     

    MEET IRA N. FOREMAN
    US State Department Special Envoy
    to Monitor and Combat anti-Semitism
     
