About
Speakers
Program
Registration
Media
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
Menu:
About
Speakers
Program
Registration
Media
Contact Us
Sponsors
Previous Event
MEET JACOB J.LEW
US Secretary of the Treasury
MEET RUDY GIULIANI
107th Mayor of
New York City (1993-2001)
MEET RONALD S.LAUDER
President of the World Jewish Congress
and the President of The Jerusalem Post
NY Annual Conference
MEET ROBERT MENENDEZ
US Senator from New Jersey
MEET NITA LOWEY
Member of the U.S. House of
Representatives from New York's
17th district
MEET STEVE LINDE
Editor-in-Chief, The Jerusalem Post
MEET CAROLINE B.GLICK
Jerusalem Post Senior
Contributing Editor
PERFORMANCE BY
DUDU FISHER
Israeli singer, cantor and performer
Accompanied by Tomer Adaddi
MEET RON PROSOR
Israel's Permanent Representative
to the United Nations
MEET DR. YUVAL STEINITZ
Minister of National Infrastructures,
Energy
MEET YAIR LAPID
MK Chairperson of Yesh Atid
MEET GABI ASHKENAZI
Former IDF Chief of Staff
MEET MEIR DAGAN
Former Director of the Mossad
MEET
RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
President of the International Fellowship
of Christians and Jews (IFCJ)
MEET EFI STENZLER
World Chairman of KKL-JNF
MEET OFIR FISHER
Executive VP & Co-Founder of
OR Movement
MEET GIORA EILAND
Former Israeli National Security Advisor
MEET NATAN SHARANSKY
Chairman of the Jewish Agency
MEET
MAJ.-GEN. (RES.)
UZI DAYAN
Former Chairman of the
National Security Council
MEET DR. MOTI KLEIN
Soroka Medical Center
MEET SARA J. BLOOMFIELD
Director of the United States
Holocaust Memorial Museum
MEET IRWIN COTLER
Member of Parliament and Former
Minister of Justice and Attorney
General of Canada
MEET THANE ROSENBAUM
Author and Senior Fellow at the
New York University School of Law
MEET IRA N. FOREMAN
US State Department Special Envoy
to Monitor and Combat anti-Semitism
www.jpost.com