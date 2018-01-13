Did Trump need to ‘take care’ of 100 women?

US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 19, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

US President Donald Trump may have faced more legal problems involving women than the public previously knew.



Talking about the presidential campaign with journalist Michael Wolff, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon openly claimed that Trump’s attorney Marc Kasowitz needed to extract the would-be president from “all kinds of jams."





"What did we have? A hundred women? Kasowitz took care of them all,” said Bannon as recently reported by Business Insider This new information, suggesting that the President of the United States might have needed to use his lawyer to pour oil over troubled waters when women were involved, was published after it was revealed on Friday that weeks before the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen delivered $130,000 to adult film star Stephanie Clifford [aka Stormy Daniels] so that she would not reveal details about a sexual encounter she is alleged to have had with Trump in 2006, as was reported by The Wall Street Journal.After the publication by Business Insider, Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times tweeted the page.The Wall Street Journal reported that the alleged encounter with Clifford took place in the year following Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump.Cohen told WSJ that Trump denies “any such occurrence.”