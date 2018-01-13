January 13 2018
|
Tevet, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Did Trump need to ‘take care’ of 100 women?

By
January 13, 2018 03:25

A remark made by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon suggests attorney Marc Kasowitz needed to get Trump out ‘from all sorts of jams’ involving women.

1 minute read.



US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in

US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 19, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

US President Donald Trump may have faced more legal problems involving women than the public previously knew.

Talking about the presidential campaign with journalist Michael Wolff, former Trump strategist Steve Bannon openly claimed that Trump’s attorney Marc Kasowitz needed to extract the would-be president from “all kinds of jams."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"What did we have? A hundred women? Kasowitz took care of them all,” said Bannon as recently reported by Business Insider.

This new information, suggesting that the President of the United States might have needed to use his lawyer to pour oil over troubled waters when women were involved, was published after it was revealed on Friday that weeks before the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen delivered $130,000 to adult film star Stephanie Clifford [aka Stormy Daniels] so that she would not reveal details about a sexual encounter she is alleged to have had with Trump in 2006, as was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

After the publication by Business Insider, Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times tweeted the page.


The Wall Street Journal reported that the alleged encounter with Clifford took place in the year following Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump.

Cohen told WSJ that Trump denies “any such occurrence.”



Related Content

US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in
January 12, 2018
Trump waives Iran nuclear sanctions, sets 120-day clock for talks

By MICHAEL WILNER, REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 20
    Haifa
  • 10 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut