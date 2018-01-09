January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Lauder praises Trump as ‘man of incredible insight and intelligence’

By JTA
January 9, 2018 11:14

Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, said in a statement Monday that Trump "speaks to the country in an authentic and genuine way."

1 minute read.



Ronald S. Lauder at the 2017 JPost Annual Conference .. (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

Amid a public debate about Donald Trump’s fitness for office, World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder praised the president as “a man of incredible insight and intelligence.”

Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder Companies, in a statement Monday noted that he had known Trump for over 50 years, since the two studied at the University of Pennsylvania.

“The President I have seen is a man of incredible insight and intelligence. But he is not a politician and that confuses his critics,” Lauder said. “When President Trump refuses to speak in stale political platitudes, his critics think he is missing something. But the truth is President Trump speaks to the country in an authentic and genuine way that Americans understand and appreciate.”

Lauder’s statement was first shared on Twitter by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who said it was “unsolicited.”

It comes amida debate about Trump’s mental health ignited by the publication of “Fire and Fury: Inside the White House,” a tell-all book about Trump’s presidency written by author and journalist Michael Wolff.

On Saturday, Trump responded to claims he was not fit for office by calling himself “a very stable genius” on Twitter.


