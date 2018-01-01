January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

U.S. Vice President Pence's visit to Israel indefinitely postponed

By JTA
January 1, 2018 17:34

US Vice President Pence originally postponed a planned mid-December visit to Israel so he could preside over the vote on a tax overhaul favored by US President Trump.

1 minute read.



US Vice President Mike Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)

JERUSALEM — A planned trip to Israel by US Vice President Mike Pence will not take place in January and has been indefinitely postponed.

A visit to Israel by Pence, that had been delayed from last month to mid-January, did not appear on a list of visiting foreign officials for this month published Monday by the Foreign Ministry, reported in Israeli media.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Israeli news websites confirmed with the ministry that “due to various scheduling difficulties,” no new date has yet been set for the vice president’s visit.

Pence originally postponed a planned mid-December visit to Israel so he could preside over the vote on a tax overhaul favored by Trump. It was believed that Pence might have been needed to cast the deciding vote in the closely divided Senate.

A White House official at the time said that Pence would visit in mid-January instead.

The trip was originally meant to encompass Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and Egypt but was modified because Palestinian leaders refuse to meet with Pence in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

It also has been suggested that Pence has indefinitely postponed his trip due to the refusal of Palestinian officials, as well as Muslim and Christian clerics in Jerusalem, to meet with him over the US announcement on Jerusalem.

Pence had been scheduled to address the Knesset and to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

The reform of the US tax code passed on Dec. 20.


Related Content

Michael Oren, former ambassador to the US, speaking infront of Christians United for Israel.
December 30, 2017
Michael Oren calls for IDF to ‘shoot to kill’ suspected terrorists

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 19
    Elat
    11 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut