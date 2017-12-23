December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Sessions orders a review of Project Cassandra

By
December 23, 2017 03:51

Did the Obama administration pressure the DEA to look the other way when dealing with Hezbollah?

1 minute read.



U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 6, 2017.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 6, 2017. . (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS ALUKA BERRY)

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched a review of Project Cassandra on Friday.

Project Cassandra was a DEA effort that targeted illegal drug activities undertaken by the Iran-backed Lebanese-based terrorist group Hezbollah.

A Politico exposé that was published on December 17 alleged that the Obama administration blocked a major part of the investigation to ensure Iran would sign the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The US Justice Department revealed that Sessions directed a review of the DEA investigations to ensure that "there were no barriers constructed" by the Obama administration to allow the DEA agents to fully complete their investigations, Fox News reported.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said that “Obama must return his Nobel Peace Prize,” if the Politico story is correct.

In November, Sessions consented to hold a review of how the Justice Department looked into the Uranium One purchase after some accusations were made that the company presented the Clinton Foundation with large donations to get Hillary Clinton or her aids to approve the deal.

Democrats quickly dismissed the move as the Republican attorney general politicizing the Justice Department. Similar accusations were made in the reverse during the Obama years.

During his service as US attorney general under president Obama Eric Holder ordered an inquiry into the alleged abuse and death of prisoners held by the CIA as part of the war-on-terror under the Bush administration.


