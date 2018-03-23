March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump ousts McMaster, taps Bolton as national security adviser

Bolton, 69, has long been a polarizing figure in Washington foreign policy circles

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 01:21
1 minute read.
Trump ousts McMaster, taps Bolton as national security adviser

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday chose as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Trump said in a tweet that Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster, his current national security adviser. Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarizing figure in Washington foreign policy circles, becomes Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Bolton joins a Trump national security team that with the planned replacement of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by CIA chief Mike Pompeo, is increasingly populated by figures who share Trump's penchant for exercising U.S. power unilaterally.

As the State Department's top arms control official under President George W. Bush, Bolton was a leading advocate of the 2003 invasion of Iraq - which was later found to have been based on bogus and exaggerated intelligence about President Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction and ties to terrorism.

In recent years, as a conservative media commentator, Bolton has advocated hardline positions on stopping Pyongyang from getting nuclear weapons that could threaten the United States. He has also advocated getting rid of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a pact Trump has also heavily criticized.


Related Content

Taylor Force
March 22, 2018
US Taylor Force Act to become law despite Palestinian Authority opposition

By MICHAEL WILNER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 20 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 36
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 30
    Jerusalem
    19 - 32
    Haifa
  • 25 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut