December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

WATCH: Trump says it's now kosher to say 'Merry Christmas'

By REUTERS
December 24, 2017 18:35

In message to US troops and their families, President




US President Donald Trump participates in a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the m

US President Donald Trump participates in a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

United States President Donald Trump addressed troops via video conference call on Christmas eve, Sunday. During the conversation Trump thanked the members of the military for their service and their families for the sacrifice.

"I just wanted to wish everybody a very very merry Christmas. We can say Christmas again, very proudly. Very very merry Christmas. We are going to have a great year. It's going to be an incredible year. I'm thrilled to bring season greetings on behalf of the first lady and on behalf of my entire family and most importantly on behalf of the American people," said Trump.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.
US President Donald Trump wishes soldiers and their families "Merry Christmas" (Reuters)

Trump went on to describe military families as under-appreciated, calling them the "greatest people on earth."



Trump has said the phrase "Merry Christmas" will be permitted now that he is president, suggesting it was not used by his predecessors.



MSNBC responded to his statements by putting out a video of President Barack Obama repeatedly saying "Merry Christmas" during his tenure.


Related Content
December 24, 2017
WATCH: Steve Mnuchin receives a nasty Christmas gift

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 15
    Jerusalem
    15 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 23
    Elat
    16 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut