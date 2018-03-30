March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
WATCH: US President Donald Trump wishes Americans happy Passover, Easter

US President Donald Trump honors both sacred celebrations of Easter and Passover with a special video.

By
March 30, 2018 21:12
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wears a tallit during a church service with Bishop

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wears a tallit during a church service with Bishop Wayne T. Jackson at the Great Faith Ministries International in downtown Detroit.. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump released a Holiday greetings video on Friday in which he delivered a message of hope and unity for Jewish and Christian families celebrating Passover and Easter.



''Jewish families around the world give thanks to God for liberating the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and delivering them to the promised land of Israel'', said the US President.
''For Christians'', he added, this time of year is marked by remembering the sacrifice of Jesus and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. 

''God's love redeems the world'', Trump stated before adding that ''in America we look to the light of God to guide our steps.''


