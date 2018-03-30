WATCH: US President Donald Trump wishes Americans happy Passover, Easter

US President Donald Trump released a Holiday greetings video on Friday in which he delivered a message of hope and unity for Jewish and Christian families celebrating Passover and Easter.









"Both of these sacred celebrations remind us that God's love redeems the world... Happy Passover, happy Easter, thank you, God bless you, and God bless America." pic.twitter.com/wEZNrM0g9R — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 30, 2018

''Jewish families around the world give thanks to God for liberating the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and delivering them to the promised land of Israel'', said the US President.''For Christians'', he added, this time of year is marked by remembering the sacrifice of Jesus and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.''God's love redeems the world'', Trump stated before adding that ''in America we look to the light of God to guide our steps.''