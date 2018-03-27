March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

White House investigating $500 million loans to Kushner's business

Office of Government Ethics chief says White House Counsel's Office told him it had begun probe looking into allegations of conflict of interest.

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 07:41
1 minute read.
Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner . (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - The White House is investigating whether two loans totaling more than $500 million to the family real estate business of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner violated any criminal laws or regulations, according to the US Office of Government Ethics.

Democratic lawmakers asked the White House and Kushner Cos for documents after the New York Times last month reported the loans extended in 2017 by Citigroup Inc and the private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In a letter to a congressman made public on Monday, David Apol, acting director and general counsel of the Office of Government Ethics, said, "I have discussed this matter with the White House Counsel's Office in order to ensure that they have begun the process of ascertaining the facts necessary to determine whether any law or regulation has been violated."

"During that discussion, the White House informed me that they had already begun this process," Apol said in the letter dated March 22 to Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House.

It said Joshua Harris, a founder of Apollo, was advising Trump administration officials on infrastructure policy and held several meetings with Kushner, and Apollo lent $184 million to Kushner Cos in November.

A Related Video You May Like:
Jpost's featured videos
Jared Kushner, Trump son in law loses access to top briefing, February 28, 2018


In a letter to Apol, Krishnamoorthi had said that if the Times report was accurate, it would raise serious ethical questions, and asked whether Kushner's actions "constitute a breach of his ethical obligations to the American people."

Last year Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, resigned from Kushner Cos and sold his stake in a family trust as part of an effort to avoid conflicts of interests in his White House role. The private real estate company owns or partially owns buildings in New York and New Jersey.


Related Content

United States President Donald Trump (L) and adult film actress Stormy Daniels (R).
March 26, 2018
Porn star says she was threatened to keep silence on Trump

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 18 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 23 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut