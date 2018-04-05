April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Anti-Arab 'price tag' incident in Jerusalem

Cars were sprayed with graffiti, tires slashed in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighborhood.

By
April 5, 2018 08:35
Anti-Arab vandalism in Jerusalem

Anti-Arab vandalism in Jerusalem. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Several private cars were vandalized and damaged in a "price tag" incident in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighborhood, the Israeli Police spokesperson reported Thursday morning.

Anti-Arab graffiti was found on the cars, and the vandals also slashed the tires of several vehicles.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



"Price tag" graffiti in Jerusalem" (Police Spokesperson's Unit)

The Israel Police said that a forensics team arrived at the scene and an investigation was launched into the incident.

This is the second instance of "price tag" vandalism in three weeks, following a March 19th incident in Jerusalem.




Related Content

Israel navy vessel approaches the suspected fishing vessel
April 4, 2018
Israel thwarts major Islamic Jihad missile attack against naval vessels

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 25
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut