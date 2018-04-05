Anti-Arab 'price tag' incident in Jerusalem

Several private cars were vandalized and damaged in a "price tag" incident in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighborhood, the Israeli Police spokesperson reported Thursday morning.



Anti-Arab graffiti was found on the cars, and the vandals also slashed the tires of several vehicles.





The Israel Police said that a forensics team arrived at the scene and an investigation was launched into the incident.This is the second instance of "price tag" vandalism in three weeks, following a March 19th incident in Jerusalem