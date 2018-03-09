March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move

In an urgent letter to Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Arab League Chief Aboul-Gheit expressed his dissatisfaction with the President's decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

By
March 9, 2018 09:06
1 minute read.
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move

A general view of Jerusalem shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount December 6, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit urged Guatemala to cancel its decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem on Thursday, according to the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa.

In an urgent letter to Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Aboul-Gheit expressed his dissatisfaction with the president's decision to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Mahmoud Afifi said in a statement.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Guatemala was one of a handful of countries that backed a UN vote on US President Donald Trump's December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Last Sunday, President Morales confirmed at AIPAC that the embassy would move to Jerusalem two days after the United States, in mid-May and Palestinians were fuming as the Guatemalan ambassador Sara Castaneda toured Jerusalem on Monday, looking at properties for the future embassy.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the biggest obstacles to any peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who want east Jerusalem as their capital.

The Arab League had expected that Guatemala would seek to value their political, economic and cultural bilateral cooperation and uphold international law and justice, Spokesman Afifi said in his Thursday statement.

However, he emphasized that the Arabs were willing to maintain friendly relations with Guatemala and avoid any actions that could harm such relations in the future.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Related Content

March 9, 2018
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut