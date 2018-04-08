Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in the West Bank

A Palestinian assailant attempted to stab a passerby on Sunday and was shot by a nearby Israeli civilian, Israel Police reported.



The attack occurred by the entrance to a gas station by the Mishor Adumim Industrial Park in the West Bank, just outside Jerusalem.





According to police, the assailant had a screw driver in his hand and was running after an Israeli man.An Israeli driver who was passing by shot and injured the assailant who was taken to an area hospital, the police said.Magen David Adom emergency medical services said there were no additional injuries, but that it had treated three people for shock at the scene.