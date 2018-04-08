April 08 2018
Attempted stabbing attack thwarted in the West Bank

Photographs of the alleged assailant lying on the ground have already been posted on social media.

By
April 8, 2018 13:50
The body of a suspected assailant shot by IDF forThe body of a suspected assailant shot by an Isces

The body of a suspected assailant shot by an Israeli civilian. (photo credit: MAAYAN TZUBIRI/ TPS)

A Palestinian assailant attempted to stab a passerby on Sunday and was shot by a nearby Israeli civilian, Israel Police reported.

The attack occurred by the entrance to a gas station by the Mishor Adumim Industrial Park in the West Bank, just outside Jerusalem.

According to police, the assailant had a screw driver in his hand and was running after an Israeli man.

An Israeli driver who was passing by shot and injured the assailant who was taken to an area hospital, the police said.

MDA paramedics escort the body of a Palestinian who was shot by an Israeli after an attempted stabbing (Magen David Adom)

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said there were no additional injuries, but that it had treated three people for shock at the scene.


