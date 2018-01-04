Billboards backing Ahed Tamimi removed from London bus stops

Billboards put up in bus stops around London supporting Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi were removed by JCDecaux, the company in charge of bus-stop advertising in the city.





@JCDecaux_UK - these have been placed illegally. Please can you remove? pic.twitter.com/THyVyzVt7w — NW Friends of Israel (@NorthWestFOI) January 3, 2018

In London at a bus station: Free Ahed Tamimi pic.twitter.com/SqFPRgwNeV — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) December 31, 2017

Hello, it was an act of vandalism which was not supported or approved by JCDecaux. We removed the posters as soon as we were made aware of them. We deeply regret this incident. — JCDecaux Global (@JCDecauxGlobal) January 3, 2018

The billboards read "Free Ahed Tamimi" above a black-and-white stylized photo of Tamini, 16, staring down an IDF soldier with a person carrying a Palestinian flag in the background. The billboards also read "Arrested: 19 Dec 2017" and "Freedom for Palestinian Prisoners" across the bottom.Tamimi was indicted on January 1st for throwing rocks, threatening soldiers and incitement to conduct violence after a December 18th video showed Tamimi among several protesters in the West Bank village of Nebi Salah who engaged in conflict with IDF soldiers. In the video Tamimi slapped an IDF soldier, while another Palestinian woman filmed the interaction.JCDecaux, the largest outdoor advertising company in the world, said on Twitter the billboards were "an act of vandalism" that were "not supported or approved" by the company. "We removed the posters as soon as we were made aware of them. We deeply regret this incident."Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised the Tamimi family during a phone call with Bassam Tamimi, Ahed's father.-Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.