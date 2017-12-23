December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
COGAT calls on Red Cross to release findings on death of disabled Gaza activist

By
December 23, 2017 15:51

Maj. Gen Mordechai denied reports that claimed that Abu Thuraya died from live ammunition, saying that there was "no basis" for the rumors that soldiers "deliberately" killed him.

1 minute read.



Hundreds attend funerals for Palestinians killed during protests in Gaza over Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, December 16, 2017. (Reuters)

Following reports that Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, a disabled Gazan activist, was killed by the IDF during clashes, Maj. Gen Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, took to Facebook to dispel the allegations.

Maj. Gen. Mordechai, in a post on COGAT's Arabic Facebook page, called on the Red Cross to release their own findings surrounding Thuraya's death, in the hopes that they would indicate that the IDF was not responsible.

He denied reports on Palestinian social media that claimed that Abu Thuraya died from live ammunition, saying that there was "no basis" for the rumors that soldiers "deliberately" killed him.

"Let us put an end to the rumor mill, the exaggerations and the series of lies than inflame discourse and incite more violence. There are too many questions and ambiguities surrounding Abu Thuraya's death," he said, calling specifically on Jacques de Maio, the head of the ICRC in Israel and the Territories.

Abu Thuraya lost both legs during Operation Cast Lead in 2008, and was known as a fierce protestor in Gaza, "resisting despite his disability."He was killed on December 16 during clashes between protestors and the IDF.


