April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Court: 90 Palestinians can enter Israel for Remembrance Day ceremony

"The defense minister's decision completely ignores the pain inflicted upon the bereaved families and the general public who wish to [recognize the day] as they have done in years past."

By
April 17, 2018 11:52
1 minute read.
Participants of the joint ceremony in Tel Aviv

Participants of the joint Israeli- Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: HAI ASHKENAZI)

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that 90 Palestinians will be granted permits to attend the joint Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony Tuesday night, defying a move made earlier this week by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to bar 110 Palestinians from entering Israel to take part in the event.

"The defense minister's decision completely ignores the pain inflicted upon the bereaved families and the general public who wish to [recognize the day] as they have done in years past," the court's statement read.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The two NGOs who organized the event, Combatants for Peace and the Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families Forum, responded to the ruling, saying they are happy the court clarified that limits can be imposed even on the defense minister, and that Liberman has to keep his "personal tastes" to himself.

"Liberman will not tell bereaved families how to commemorate their pain. The Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Ceremony will be held this year with the participation of the Palestinians. It will be larger than it has ever been since it was first held 13 years ago, and the entire public is invited to take part in it."

Despite the court's decision, the defense minister's stance remained unchanged, with him claiming that "The High Court of Justice equated bereavement with terror this morning.

"The High Court's decision harms the most unifying national day for the people of Israel. The final result: Division instead of unity."

Meretz MK Ilan Gilon praised the Supreme Court's decision: "It would be better if Defense Minister Liberman would focus on his real job as defense minister, and stop turning Palestinian citizens into 'existential threats'  to the State of Israel."

Last week, Liberman made the decision to bar 110 Palestinians from attending the ceremony in Tel Aviv, drawing mixed reactions from politicians and the public. Combatants for Peace and the Bereaved Families Forum issued a plea to the Supreme Court shortly thereafter.

In 2017, 225 Palestinians were denied entry to the ceremony, which was attended by approximately 4,000 Israelis. A simultaneous screening of the event was then organized in the West Bank town of Beit Jala.


Related Content

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman
April 16, 2018
Liberman: 'East Jerusalem community center tied to terrorism’

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut