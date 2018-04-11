Defense Minister bars 110 Palestinians from Israel for memorial ceremony

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman prevented the entrance of 110 Palestinians to Israel, who were planning to attend the joint Israeli-Palestinian memorial ceremony in Tel Aviv next week, on the national Memorial Day for the Fallen Soldiers of Israel and Victims of Terrorism.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, Liberman said: “I will not allow the desecration of memorial day. This ceremony is not a memorial event but a display of bad taste and insensitivity that harms our dear bereaved families.”





In response to the decision, Combatants for Peace and the Parents Circle – Families Forum - the organizations who organize the ceremony - said that the defense minister is the one who is desecrating the memorial with his actions.“He is harming Israeli and Palestinian bereaved families who ask to promote a discourse of reconciliation,” a statement said.“This is a political and cynical use of a tool that is meant to be for security purposes. His goal is to harm Israeli and Palestinian bereaved families that have asked to commemorate memorial day together, out of the mutual respect and understating that pain and sorrow are not reserved for only one side.”Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said that by barring the Palestinians, Liberman is trying to score political points “on the back of the families who paid the price of this conflict with blood.”“Liberman wants to make memorial day a controversial issue and use his security authority to prevent these families from commemorating it as they wish,” she said.“They want to do it in peaceful ways, with a true will to stop the bloodshed. The Netanyahu-Liberman government wants to use bereavement to create division among Israeli citizens,” she added.This would be the 13th consecutive year that the joint ceremony would be held.It was recently announced that Man Booker International Prize laureate David Grossman, who lost his son Uri in the second Lebanon war in 2006, would be one of the main speakers at the ceremony. Grossman will receive the Israel Prize two days later, on the 70th independence day.Last year, far-right activist gathered near the entrance of the event hall, shouted at the attendees and called them “traitors,” and “Nazis.” Some protesters spat at the attendees entering the hall and threw water bottles at them.After the event, Education Minister Naftali Bennett appeared to have tweeted on his official account, “If the report is true, I expect people who grieve for baby murderers and people who blew up buses would be a bit less sensitive about spitting, pushing and water.”Bennett then deleted the tweet, denied that he was the one writing it, and said that a student working for him tweeted it from his account.“So when I was visiting the family of Emmanuel Moreno, one of my students tweeted a pointless tweet, and there was a commotion. Relax, this is memorial day,” he tweeted.