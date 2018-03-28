March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Eisenkot: Live fire permitted against those attacking our infrastructure

The IDF chief of staff weighed in on cross-border and domestic issues.

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV
March 28, 2018 06:00
1 minute read.
Gadi Eisenkot

Gadi Eisenkot. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The IDF will be allowed to use live fire in the event that Palestinians attack Israeli infrastructure during the much-anticipated Land Day protest expected along the border with the Gaza Strip on Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said in an exclusive interview.

“We are reinforcing the barriers and a large number of IDF soldiers will be stationed in the area to prevent any trespassing attempts into Israeli territory,” Eisenkot told Maariv, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication. “Our main goal is to prevent civilians, especially women and children from being harmed. We are adamant about preventing any incidents.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


He added that “opening of fire is allowed if someone is harming security infrastructure and there is a threat of a dangerous crime. Last year, hundreds were injured while they were trying to destroy part of the fence. We will not stand for this.”

During the interview, which will appear in Friday’s Magazine, Eisenkot said that there is currently no existential threat against Israel and that militarily, Israel is unbeatable. He revealed that the Air Force had resumed operations in Syria since the downing last month of an F-16 and he promised to complete the eradication of the tunnels along the Gaza border by the end of 2018.

Iran, Eisenkot said, does not dare approach the border with Israel in the Golan Heights, and Hezbollah, he added, does not yet have a missile capable of striking a precise target inside Israel.
Jpost's featured videos


The IDF chief of staff also weighed in on domestic issues: the haredi draft, the case of Elor Azaria, otherwise known as the Hebron shooter, and the integration of women into combat units. Regarding Azaria, whose sentence a military parole board recently decided to cut by a third, Eisenkot said: “The last thing I would want is for people to say he is a hero. This is not how a hero looks.”

The full interview will appear in Friday’s Magazine.


Related Content

March 28, 2018
Defense Minister Liberman may let settlers stay in two Hebron homes

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 32
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 19 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut