April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Erdan: Israel needs to stand up to Erdogan’s ‘antisemitism’

Erdan said that – in retrospect – Israel might have erred in signing the reconciliation agreement with Turkey in 2016.

By
April 2, 2018 20:07
2 minute read.
Turkey

TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience during a ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of his ruling AK Party’s foundation in Ankara, August 14.. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)

Israel needs to stand up against the “hostility and antisemitism” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traded public insults with the Turkish leader.

“It is odd that a country like Turkey, which slaughters Kurds and occupies northern Cyprus, is accepted as a legitimate country in the West,” Erdan said in an Army Radio interview, recommending that Israel begin working against Turkey in the international arena.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Erdogan, who for years has launched broadsides against Israel, slammed Israel on Saturday for the “inhumane” way it dealt with Friday’s march in the Gaza Strip. This triggered a sharp response from Netanyahu, and then tit-for-tat insults between the leaders, with Erdogan calling Netanyahu a terrorist, and Netanyahu responding that Erdogan was a “butcher.”

“Erdogan is not used to people responding to him, but he should start getting used to it,” Netanyahu said. “Anyone who occupied northern Cyprus, invades the Kurdish strip and slaughters citizens in Afrin, should not lecture us about values and ethics.”

Although Monday saw no repeat of the dueling insults between the two leaders, Erdan said the “antisemitic Erdogan continues to support Hamas and is active in Jerusalem.”
Jpost's featured videos


He said that Israel should expose Turkey’s “values” to the world, including recognizing as genocide the Turkish massacre and deportation of Armenians during and after World War I.

Furthermore, Erdan said that – in retrospect – Israel might have erred in signing the reconciliation agreement with Turkey in 2016 that put an end to the Mavi Marmara flotilla incident and paved the way for a resumption of full diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Under that deal, Israel paid $20 million compensation to the families of those killed on the Turkish ship who violently attacked IDF soldiers after they boarded it to keep it from breaking the Gaza blockade.

Erdan was one of the seven ministers in the security cabinet who voted for the deal, with only three ministers opposing.

Explaining his vote on Monday, Erdan said that he was not completely comfortable with it at the time, but was swayed by pressure from Netanyahu and the prospect of Turkey placing pressure on Hamas to release the bodies of the two missing IDF soldiers held in Gaza. He added that Israel “does not enjoy the luxury to refuse a compromise when dealing with one of the Middle Eastern powers, certainly when the cost is low.”


Related Content

A GENERAL view of the opening session of the Arab Foreign Ministers meeting at Arab League headquart
April 2, 2018
Arab League to discuss Israeli ‘massacre’ in Gaza

By BEN LYNFIELD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut