Fmr. defense minister: Mortar fire shows more 'Iran involvement' in Gaza

The rocket fire on southern Israel on Friday shows increased Iranian involvement in the Gaza Strip, former Defense Minister Moshe “Bogie” Yaalon said on Army Radio on Sunday.



“There is a rise in Iranian involvement in the Gaza Strip in support of Hamas and Islamic Jihad," Yaalon said, adding the mortar fire on Friday “was exceptional - it was aimed at hurting us. An Israeli response was required and to blame Iran was correct."





The three mortars which were fired towards Israel on Friday interrupted a ceremony in the community of Kfar Aza marking the 24th birthday of missing IDF soldier Sgt. Oron Shaul who was killed in Operation Protective Edge during the battle of Shujaiyya. His remains have been held by Hamas ever since.Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, who was speaking to Channel 2 News on Saturday night, said that the mortars had come from Iran and had been supplied to different groups in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.One of the mortars struck a building in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council causing damage but no injuries. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted the two others.The IDF quickly retaliated with fighter jets and tank fire striking two Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday. On Saturday night the army announced that it had again attacked a Hamas outpost in the southern Gaza Strip in response to fire.A statement by the IDF's Spokesperson's Office says the fire on Friday “proved once again that Iran, through rogue and extremist terrorist organizations, is acting to bring about a deterioration in the regional situation.Iran, the statement continued, “is playing with the lives of the Gazan residents that could lead the strip to an escalation after years of quiet on the security front.” Nonetheless Hamas is “fully responsible for the situation and its implications.”According to Ya’alon, while Hamas has not fired on Israel there cannot be an escalation like the incident on Friday without Hamas giving the green light.“The (mortar) fire on Friday, looking at it from the side, it was something else, it was directed at us and that’s why there is without a doubt a change in balance. On the one side the suspicion of what will happen to them (Hamas) and they paid a heavy price during Operation Protective Edge, on the other side the Iranian pressure.”“Here the balance is moving to the side where they are less deterred and we need to move it back where they are deterred with a clear message that they will pay a heavy price if there is an escalation,” Ya’alon added.According to Ya’alon, Iran and Hezbollah feel more confident because of their success in Syria and have begun paying more attention to Israel.“Until now we’ve made sure that from one side not to interfere with their internal issues and we know how to put red lines to these actors, to our enemies, regarding safeguarding our interests and I think that is the proper policy.”Tehran, which froze its financial support to Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the group refused to support the Assad regime in 2012, is said to be providing the Gazan militant group $60-70 million. In August, Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar said that ties have been restored and that the Islamic Republic is “the largest backer financially and militarily” to Hamas’ military wing.Deputy Hamas Politburo Chairman Saleh al-Arouri acknowledged in a televised interview on Saturday evening that “Iran is the only one lending us military support. This support has not stopped. Our relations with Hezbollah are wonderful and there is a readiness on their part to supply everything we need for a military campaign against Israel.”Following the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by US President Donald Trump in early December, Hamas called for a new intifada and over two dozen projectiles have been fired towards Israel.The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani has offered Iran’s support to Palestinians, speaking on the phone with the commanders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - the armed wing of Hamas.According to the IRGC’s website, Sepah News, Soleimani stated that other “resistance forces” in the region are also ready to support Palestinians.