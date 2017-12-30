Gazan man killed in clashes with troops during anti-Trump protest

Palestinian mourners marched down the streets of Gaza on Saturday in a funeral procession for a man who died during clashes with Israeli troops on Friday.



Jamal Mohammed Jamal Musleh, 20, of the Musleh refugee camp, was killed by live fire.





The clashes erupted after thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza and the West Bank for the fourth Friday in a row in protests against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.Palestinian health officials said at least 50 protesters had been wounded by live fire, mostly along the Gaza border. An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers had shot at the "main instigators" who she said posed a direct threat to the troops and who were trying to damage the border security fence.Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal and indivisible capital. Palestinians want the capital of an independent Palestinian state to be in the city's eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed in a move never recognised internationally.Most countries regard the status of Jerusalem as a matter to be settled in an eventual Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, although that process is now stalled.