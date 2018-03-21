March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Hamas official: If blockade isn’t lifted, explosion will likely occur

Israel and Egypt both have heavy restrictions on the movement of people and goods entering and exiting Gaza.

By
March 21, 2018 19:56
1 minute read.
Hamas official: If blockade isn’t lifted, explosion will likely occur

A woman waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

If the blockade of the Gaza Strip is not lifted, there likely will be an “explosion,” Hamas Deputy Gaza Chief Khalil al-Hayya said in an interview published Wednesday on Anadolu, a state-run Turkish news agency.

Israel and Egypt heavily restrict the movement of people and goods entering and exiting Gaza. Both countries say that it is for security purposes.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


If the blockade is not removed, “we expect that there will be an explosion,” Hayya said.

Hayya made the comment after PA President Mahmoud Abbas suggested on Monday that he will cut all budgets allocated to Gaza if Hamas does not hand over control of Gaza to the PA.

If Abbas stops sending budgets of an estimated $100 million monthly, the already weak Gazan economy will further deteriorate.

Hayya added that he does not know when, where or in what form an explosion would be, but he asserted that it would be directed against Israel.

In the last ten years, Israel has fought three wars with Arab armed groups, including the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing. The last war in 2014 lasted for 51 days.

In the past several years, many Israeli and Hamas leaders have said they are not interested in a new war, but are continuing to prepare for one.


Related Content

Ehud Barak, Amir Peretz and Lieutenant-General Gabi Ashkenazi in Tel Aviv on June 19, 2007
March 21, 2018
Fmr. JPost editor: Israel should take pride in Operation Orchard

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut