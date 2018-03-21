Hamas official: If blockade isn’t lifted, explosion will likely occur

If the blockade of the Gaza Strip is not lifted, there likely will be an “explosion,” Hamas Deputy Gaza Chief Khalil al-Hayya said in an interview published Wednesday on Anadolu, a state-run Turkish news agency.



Israel and Egypt heavily restrict the movement of people and goods entering and exiting Gaza. Both countries say that it is for security purposes.





If the blockade is not removed, “we expect that there will be an explosion,” Hayya said.Hayya made the comment after PA President Mahmoud Abbas suggested on Monday that he will cut all budgets allocated to Gaza if Hamas does not hand over control of Gaza to the PA.If Abbas stops sending budgets of an estimated $100 million monthly, the already weak Gazan economy will further deteriorate.Hayya added that he does not know when, where or in what form an explosion would be, but he asserted that it would be directed against Israel.In the last ten years, Israel has fought three wars with Arab armed groups, including the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing. The last war in 2014 lasted for 51 days.In the past several years, many Israeli and Hamas leaders have said they are not interested in a new war, but are continuing to prepare for one.